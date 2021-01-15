Rural Bertrand community comes together to support Rowan Rabe family

SMITHFIELD — Nebraskans look out for one another.

This was on full display along Road 436 leading to the Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church. Lining the gravel was over a hundred pieces of farm equipment, all to commemorate a young boy who had loved farm life.

Rowan Randall Rabe, six, died at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha due to a brain aneurysm. He was the son of Riley and Maura Rabe. A celebration of life service took place at the church on Tuesday.

Rowan was described as, “one hundred percent,” farmer by Scott Ford, a family friend and one of the people who organized the massive turnout of equipment.

Ford said the young boy loved to be in the combine with his father and knew just as well as anyone how the farm operation worked. Ford said one of Rowan’s common sayings was, “What are we doing next Dad?”

Rowan was described has having a personality which could draw in anyone and he could always brighten the day when he was around, Ford said.

After learning the Rabe family wanted to have a few pieces of farm equipment around the Hope Lutheran Cemetery during the funeral, landowner Paul Bachmann coordinated with Ford to make sure Rowan, and his love of farming, was honored in an even larger way.