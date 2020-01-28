54 room Cobblestone Inn hotel under construction in Cozad

COZAD — While the frame may not look like much at the moment, given time, it will fill in as the new 54 room Cobblestone Inn, which should be completed in the fall.
The hotel will be located at 805 York Dr. at the extreme south of Cozad, within full view of I-80. Construction began after an official groundbreaking ceremony in October 2019.
The project was funded through a mix of local and non-local investors as well as community banks and organizations.
Cobblestone Inn was founded in 2008 with its first location opening in Clintonville, Wis., it was started by founder Brian Wogernese. The brand has expanded to more than 100 locations with 50 more currently in development.
Their locations are designed to fill the lodging needs of smaller communities larger hotel chains might not serve, according to Cobblestone’s website.
Cozad@StayCobblestone.com is the website address listed on Cobblestone’s site for the Cozad location.
The location plans on opening in fall of 2020.
