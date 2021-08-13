Ron Stear family, Pete Wardyn honored at Cozad Chamber 41st Annual Farmer and Businessmen Appreciation event

COZAD — As the summer begins to wind down, thoughts among agricultural producers turn towards harvest, it is also the same time of year the Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce hosts their Annual Farmer and Businessmen Appreciation BBQ.
The 41st event was hosted on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Elks Club in Cozad, two awards given annually at this event are the Ag Service Award and the 2021 Farm Family Award.
The Ag Service Award this year went to Pete Wardyn, CEO of Nebraska Ag & Irrigation Inc.
Chuck Birgen, master of ceremonies of the event, said Wardyn grew up on a farm around Loup City where he learned farming and livestock operation from his father. Their dairy farm started out with hand milking then transitioned to automation milking later on.
Wardyn’s family raised their own livestock and butchered all of their own meat for their family of 13 children.
Wardyn later moved to the Cozad area and worked for the Shotkoski Hay Company and farmed for himself before transitioning to sales at Husker Ag, Birgen said.
He always had a desire to start his own business and when the opportunity came to start a pivot dealership, Warydn took a leap of faith for him and his wife, said Birgen. Wardyn started Nebraska Ag & Irrigation Inc. in September 2008, they provide sales and service for syntactic pivots.
He has also been active in the 100th Meridian Community by helping with the cook offs at Bands and Brews for several years and cooking the meat for past Farmer and Businessmen Appreciation BBQ events.
“As you can see, Pete’s roots go deep in the ag sector and define his very livelihood,” Birgen said.
The 2021 Farm Family of the Year was awarded to the Ron Stear family.
The Stear family farm can trace its origins to 1918, the year his grandparents, Wilmer and Mary Stear bought the land and would live there the rest of their lives.
Stear was born near Cozad on May 13, 1932 to Lawrence and Francis Stear. He returned from service in the Army to help his family on the farm.
Senator Matt Williams was one of the speakers at the event, he started by pointing to the Cozad FFA students in the crowd and thanked them for being present, “This is our future, that’s why we are here.”
Williams also specifically thanked Don and Barb Batie, who have been responsible for the interview, story and slideshow about the local farm families of the year.
“We are here tonight to celebrate agriculture,” said Williams, “We know how important ag is to our state, one in four jobs is involved with ag, 92 percent of all land in the state is involved with the 45,000 farms and ranches across the state.”
Williams said agriculture has changed a great deal over time, noting that is how it has been able to succeed and continue at the level it has been at. “You have got to change, you have got to adapt, you have to use technology to work for you for the future.”
It’s likely someone on a McCormick Farmall tractor would have never dreamed a drone, GPS or a computer would be an integral part of the farming process today.
However, Williams noted as much as the technology of farming has changed, there are some elements that will never change, “Willingness to make the commitment, willingness to do what is right, willingness to work hard and be true to yourself all of your life.”
Williams said this is what has made agriculture successful.
In conclusion, Williams said Cozad, on the 100th Meridian, stands physically and psychologically, “right square in the middle,” of the United States and the center of everything we do as a nation.
McKenzie Bivins, Cozad High School FFA Instructor, in attended with her FFA Officer team also spoke at the event.
Bivins said joining FFA is open to everyone, “cattle are not required, neither are boots.” She said even those students, who live in town, the city, who would never think of ag, still will benefit from the leadership and skills training.
“FFA is more than plows, cows and sows,” said Bivins.
“I love my students, I cherish watching them grow and become the leaders of tomorrow,” Bivins said, “these students are the ones who continuously zip up their jackets, put on their work boots and push to make the Cozad FFA chapter stronger and more engaging.”
The recipient of the 2021 Ag Scholarship was Gracie Schneider, who said, “I feel so fortunate to have grown up in a community that is so supportive of the future of agriculture.”
She plans on perusing an animal science degree at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and afterward will continue on to veterinarian school. Over the next year she will also be serving as the Nebraska FFA state vice president.
Judy Eggleston provided more information about the ag scholarship, saying the community has been supporitive and they can donate through the Cozad Chamber of Commerce, giving to the scholarship fund at the community foundation or donate alone at Agfuture.org.
Birgen closed the event by wishing everyone a successful and safe harvest this fall.