Ron Stear family, Pete Wardyn honored at Cozad Chamber 41st Annual Farmer and Businessmen Appreciation event

He has also been active in the 100th Meridian Community by helping with the cook offs at Bands and Brews for several years and cooking the meat for past Farmer and Businessmen Appreciation BBQ events.

“As you can see, Pete’s roots go deep in the ag sector and define his very livelihood,” Birgen said.

The 2021 Farm Family of the Year was awarded to the Ron Stear family.

The Stear family farm can trace its origins to 1918, the year his grandparents, Wilmer and Mary Stear bought the land and would live there the rest of their lives.

Stear was born near Cozad on May 13, 1932 to Lawrence and Francis Stear. He returned from service in the Army to help his family on the farm.

The Stear family farm can trace its origins to 1918.

Senator Matt Williams was one of the speakers at the event, he started by pointing to the Cozad FFA students in the crowd and thanked them for being present, “This is our future, that’s why we are here.”

Williams also specifically thanked Don and Barb Batie, who have been responsible for the interview, story and slideshow about the local farm families of the year.