Rollover accident north of Cozad critically injuries two youths

COZAD — A single vehicle rollover north of Cozad during the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 18, sent seven youths, between the ages of 11 and 14, to the hospital, two were critically injured.

At 5:22 p.m. law enforcement and first responders were dispatched to Road 420 between Roads 762 and 763 for the report of a vehicle rollover.

Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody said the vehicle was northbound with seven occupants when the driver lost control on the gravel road. The vehicle entered the east ditch, rolled and then re-entered the roadway, landing on its roof.

The report did not state if seatbelts were in use at the time of the accident.

All occupants were transported to Cozad Community Hospital initially, followed by the transport of three of the occupants to other hospitals due to their injuries.

Moody said the two critically injured were taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Cozad Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the Cozad Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.