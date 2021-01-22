Rod Reynolds assumes role as Dawson County Commissioner, appointments for 2021 made

Also due to the pandemic, Gage County has suspended moving inmates, but are still paying Dawson County for the service. Gilg said Lancaster County has reached out and expressed interest in housing inmates in the jail, like they have in the past.

Gilg also reported the sheriff’s office received CARES Act funding in the amount of $527,110.01 and was waiting to hear back on a second grant which would put the total amount of funding around one million dollars.

He said it took a team of people throughout the courthouse to apply for the grants.

When asked, Gilg said the office was down one road officer and want to find the right person for the role.

Gilg was also asked about replacing a K-9 unit. He said it takes eight weeks of training and is a big commitment for the sheriff’s office and said, again, it is important to find the right person for the position.

Gilg also opened bids which had been received for two policy utility vehicles.

The first bid was from Platte Valley Auto, for a Ford Explorer for $77,400.00, with a $12,600 trade-in factored. A second bid was from Heartland Chevrolet Buick, for a Chevy Tahoe for $78,528.00, with the same trade-in amount factored.