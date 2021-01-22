Rod Reynolds assumes role as Dawson County Commissioner, appointments for 2021 made

LEXINGTON — Rod Reynolds assumed his role as the Dawson County commissioner for district five on Friday Jan. 15, as appointments for 2021 were made during the meeting.
Reynolds was elected to the position last year and sat in on his first meeting on Friday. Commissioner Dennis Rickertsen welcomed Reynolds to the board and said they look forward to working with him.
Before the appointments were made for 2021, Commissioner Rickertsen said he would not be running for re-election and appreciated all the support he has had over the years.
Commissioner Bill Stewart was named as the new chairman of the board and P.J. Jacobson was named as vice-chairman.
County appointments included,
ADA Coordinator – Brain Woldt
Cooperative Lottery Representatives – Dean Kugler and Yvonne Rickertsen
County Highway Superintendent - Mark Christensen
County Highway Engineer – Oak Creek Engineering, LLC
County Highway Administrator – Pat Nichols
Courthouse Building Coordinator – Brian Woldt
Dawson Area Development Board – Dave Stenberg
Dawson County Weed Superintendent – Marty Craig
Emergency Management Director – Brian Woldt
Spring Creek Chairman – Current Commissioner Chairman
Veteran’s Service Administrator – Pam Holbrook
Each commissioner would chair different boards,
Dennis Rickertsen was appointed to the boards of the Dawson County Extension, Railroad Transportation Safety District, Two Rivers Public Health Department and the county weed board.
Rod Reynolds was appointed to the Dawson County Ag Society, Lexington Area Solid Waste, Local Emergency Planning Committee, Road Department, Railroad Transportation Safety District and Tower Incorporated.
Bill Stewart was appointed to the Catastrophic Leave Board, Community Economic Development Board, Courthouse Building Committee, as an alternate to Dawson Area Development, Finance Committee, Law Enforcement Security Committee, Railroad Transportation Safety District and as an alternate to the West Central Nebraska Development District.
P.J. Jacobson was appointed to the Catastrophic Leave Board, Finance Committee, Law Enforcement Security Committee, Region II Human Services, Region II Developmental and Disability and West Central Area on Aging.
Dean Kugler was appointed to the Cooperative Lottery Board, Dawson Area Development, Dawson County Veteran’s Service and the Road Committee.
The Lexington Clipper-Herald was named as the newspaper for publishing legal notices and the Gothenburg Leader was named as the paper for publishing commissioner proceedings.
Reappointments to the Dawson County Planning Commission included Galyn Olnhausen and Jon Montgomery. Olnhausen was also reappointed to the Board of Adjustment.
Appointments and reappointments of individuals to extension boards included,
District 1: Mike Anderson
District 2: Robb Stieb
District 3: Eric Ryan and Pam Bourn to replace Sarah Scoville
District 4: B.J. Malcom to replace Kent Ross
District 5: Rocio Casanova to replace Massiel Solis
During committee reports, Chairman Stewart said a new roof will be needed at the Dawson County Annex Building. During the most recent snowfall, a large leak developed where the rubber had pulled away.
Chief Deputy Greg Gilg appeared in place of Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody to present the December crime report.
Gilg said the jail population was in the 80s, which is lower than usual, but extra space is being allowed for to separate people due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said they have not had any outbreak of the virus in the jail so far.
Also due to the pandemic, Gage County has suspended moving inmates, but are still paying Dawson County for the service. Gilg said Lancaster County has reached out and expressed interest in housing inmates in the jail, like they have in the past.
Gilg also reported the sheriff’s office received CARES Act funding in the amount of $527,110.01 and was waiting to hear back on a second grant which would put the total amount of funding around one million dollars.
He said it took a team of people throughout the courthouse to apply for the grants.
When asked, Gilg said the office was down one road officer and want to find the right person for the role.
Gilg was also asked about replacing a K-9 unit. He said it takes eight weeks of training and is a big commitment for the sheriff’s office and said, again, it is important to find the right person for the position.
Gilg also opened bids which had been received for two policy utility vehicles.
The first bid was from Platte Valley Auto, for a Ford Explorer for $77,400.00, with a $12,600 trade-in factored. A second bid was from Heartland Chevrolet Buick, for a Chevy Tahoe for $78,528.00, with the same trade-in amount factored.
Gilg said he would discuss the bids with Sheriff Moody and report their decision a following meeting.
The commissioners also approved agreements with the Department of Roads for land surveying from Eustis to Cozad and from Lexington north to the county landfill.
Highway Superintendent Mark Christiansen presented an inter-local agreement between the county and City of Lexington with Oak Creek Engineering for an overlay project.
He said the city wanted to join in on the project at the same time as the county was contracting the work and the city would pay for its share of the contract. The commissioners approved.
A jail inspection is normally held by the commissioners periodically throughout the year, but due to COVID-19, the inspection for January was canceled.