COZAD — There is a chronic need for housing across the local area and it is affecting the ability for people to move or relocate and for businesses to recruit new people.

Robyn Geiser, Housing Director with the Cozad Development Corporation and the Gothenburg Improvement Company spoke about the impacts the shortage has had during the April Community Chat at the Wilson Public Library.

Geiser cited the Dawson County Area Housing Study that was just updated on Feb. 22. The estimated housing unit target demand varies by community.

For Cozad, the target demand for rentals is 67, those to own is 59 units. The overall demand is for 126 units by 2027 that would cost around $28.4 million.

Down the highway in Gothenburg, there is the need for 44 owner homes and 44 rentals, with 88 total units being needed. The cost to build all of these would be around $19.9 million.

The study also took into account if an economic boost were to happen in any of the communities, such as a large business moving into town.

If this were the case, Cozad’s overall demand would jump up to 160, costing $36.0 million to build, in Gothenburg the need would increase to 126, costing $28.5 million.

If there is any comfort, it’s that the lack of housing is not a recent issue and Geiser quoted several examples.

“The officials from that company state that their new employees were having trouble finding rental units in Cozad,” was stated in 1978.

“The slowing of the economy in Cozad became apparent by the lack of construction of new homes,” from 1983.

“Cozad’s economy is definitely in a depression with very little construction in the housing industry,” stated in 1985.

She said over the past five years there has been a 43 percent increase in the demand for housing in Cozad.

It seems paradoxical that headlines about housing shortages are running at the same time as those that say an increasing number of people are moving away from rural areas. However, Geiser said the latest census numbers showed that Dawson County’s population remained nearly the same as 10 years prior.

While the housing shortage is multi-faceted, one factor is that there are vacant homes in communities that are in disrepair and dilapidated ones that people are currently living in and would require extensive repairs and remodeling.

Geiser provided an example saying a child in the TeamMates program in Cozad was hesitant to tell their mentor where they lived. Later they admitted it was in one of the homes that had gained a negative connotation due to its outside appearance.

“I don’t like that people have to live where they really should,” Geiser said, “There should be homes for everyone.”

The Rural Workforce Housing Investment Fund that was championed by then-Senator Matt Williams helped to provide funds to build and rehabilitate homes in rural Nebraska.

Developers said building affordable housing is more difficult in rural areas than in cities such as Omaha and Lincoln. They have to work on a smaller scale and are farther away from labor and construction materials.

Geiser said the Rural Workforce Housing Fund helped to address a problem that was not being solved and was able to bring outside funds into communities to build or renovate homes.

Some of the recent housing projects in Cozad have included the triplex construction and rural workforce housing rental rehabilitations, purchasing and reselling homes and new construction. There have also been market rate developments in the community.

Thanks to the increase in funding, housing development in the 100th Meridian jumped up from four to five projects a year to the most the community has likely ever seen at one time, said Geiser.

“Development breeds development,” Geiser said. If people from the outside see a community investing in itself, others will follow suit.

Geiser also touched on projects in Gothenburg, including new construction and heritage homes thanks to rural workforce housing funds and additional market rate development.

Some projects have included the Crossing Second Subdivision and the Wakefield Subdivision.

With the Wakefield project, there are four homes available now and two more coming in June. These have consisted of heritage homes moved to the site and a single car garage built on site later.

Geiser noted the project has also been an example of what many developers are running into with housing, rising costs due to inflation and labor issues.

Rising interest rates have also hurt homebuyers, Geiser said she doesn’t have much confidence that they will drop but if they could level out, more people might start looking to purchase homes again.

One question asked of Geiser had to do with trailer homes and trailer parks. Geiser said despite their reputation, there is a desperate need for housing and they can help fill that need.

“We live in a tough time,” she said, “Due to inflation and other factors those with less have even less today.”

Geiser was also asked about apartment buildings and those being more sought after by renters. She said at the moment the apartment complexes in Cozad have around a 98 percent occupancy rate and there is an even larger need for capital when building a complex, it just takes finding the right resources to do so.

The bottom line is that Cozad and Dawson County, for that matter, needs housing to recruit people to live in the area, Geiser said. It will be difficult to recruit new business and development if there continues to be a lack of housing.

One thing any Cozad resident could do is to promote their community, “we have to be proud of where we live, if we want people to come here,” Geiser said.

Wilson Public Library Director Laurie Yocom said before the event, that during the library’s recent accreditation process they learned from the community that residents did not always have accurate and timely facts about what was going on in the community.

To help address this, the library reached out to city leaders in Cozad to speak on current issues and where residents could offer their thoughts and opinions.