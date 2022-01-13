Robin Stevens kicking off campaign for the Nebraska State Board of Education

GOTHENBURG — Robin Stevens of Gothenburg is announcing his campaign kickoff for re-election to the Nebraska State Board of Education.
He is looking forward to representing the 7th District again, which includes over 40 counties in central/western Nebraska.
“What is best for the kids” is and always has been Stevens’ philosophy as an educator, a coach, an administrator and during his first term on the state board.
He supports the concept of local control to local districts and in that, listens to all sides of an issue. He builds relationships with parents, teachers, administration, child specialists, and a wide array of leaders from all spectrums of society when making sound, educational decisions for the kids of Nebraska.
As an educator for over 40 years, Stevens believes in making change where it is needed. He listens to parents and teachers and child specialists alike and understands how school is the stable force in most kids’ lives and a well-rounded public education is how successful students are developed.
His top three priorities are to develop strategies that encourage individuals to become teachers, to continue to expand early childhood opportunities and to provide an environment where every child feels safe and cared for.
If interested in learning more about the campaign or any questions, please email Stevens at robinrstevens@gmail.com or visit his Facebook page at Robin Stevens For State Board of Education.