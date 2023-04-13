COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is pleased to announce that it will begin its regular summer season hours on Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m. The season’s schedule will include a series of events including those celebrating the 150th anniversary of the establishment of Cozad.

To kick off the season the museum is pleased to announce that it will be hosting its first Artists of the Month show beginning on April 27 and continuing until May 10. The show will include students from kindergarten to the fifth grade in Cozad Elementary School and will have their works on display. A reception for the students, their parents and the general public will take place from 5-7 p.m. on the 27 at the museum. As part of their exhibition, the children were asked this question:

What did you learn in school today? Today, I learned that red and blue make purple. Today, I helped my friend with her drawing. Today, I learned I'm an artist!

More than four hundred students at Cozad Elementary learn all these things and more in their art classes. Learners in Kindergarten through 5th grade start with the basic art concepts, such as line, texture, and color. As they progress through the grades, they build on what they have learned, and apply those skills to more complex pieces. They tackle 3-D sculpture, one and two point perspective, how to mix and use color, and portraiture, both representational and abstract. Different art styles such as prehistoric cave art, classical masterworks, and modern pieces serve as inspiration for students to explore and create their own art. Cozad Elementary students worked hard on their projects and are thrilled to share them with the museum and its visitors.

The Artist of the Month program, now in its ninth year, was established to encourage understanding and appreciation of the arts in central Nebraska and to promote the legacy of Robert Henri, one of America’s greatest art instructors. He taught hundreds of students over his long career including Edward Hopper, Rockwell Kent, Marjorie Ryerson and Elizabeth Grandin. Artists can apply to the museum for consideration for entry into the program by going to its web page and printing off the application and submitting it. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2024 program.

The next major event will take place on May 6, beginning at 10 a.m. at the museum. At that time there will be the presentation of the Nebraska Heritage Hero award to two of the museum’s important volunteers by the History Nebraska Board of Trustees. The award recognizes volunteers of cultural organizations across the state. Passionate about Robert Henri and the museum these volunteers deserve this great honor. Light refreshments will be served and there will be guided tours of the museum and gallery

Later that day, at 1:00, the museum will be sponsoring a walking tour of the city’s historic district that will be led by its executive director, Peter Osborne. The tour will include stops at significant historic structures but also provide a context for the settlement of Cozad one hundred fifty years ago. While not required, the museum suggests calling to reserve a spot because there will be a special packet of materials given to participants.

It was also recently announced the city has been named to one of the prestigious seventy spots on the Nebraska Passport program. These variety of sites are located all across Nebraska and are going to bring visitors from far and wide. Those wanting Passport books can pick them up at the museum where they can be stamped. The program is fourteen years old and this is the second time the museum has been listed.

The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is a national treasure that is the result of the work of many volunteers, board members and professional staff who have toiled for more than thirty years. The effort to preserve Robert Henri’s legacy in Cozad started with a small group of people who saw the opportunity to bring recognition to the town that was once home to the acclaimed artist and native son, Robert Henri. This group, led by Shirley Paulsen, bought and restored the former Hendee Hotel, Henri’s boyhood home. The committee also established the Historical Walkway

With local support and generous donations from Cozad and Henri family members, local and area donors from across the United States, the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery’s collection continues to grow. The first Henri painting donated to the museum in 1988 was Portrait of Queen Mariana. Since then, numerous donations and loans of Henri works have been made. In 2014, a climate-controlled art gallery was built to house the collection. Today the Art Gallery houses the largest display of Robert Henri works, or works attributed to him, in the world, including eighteen paintings and forty-five sketches. In addition, there are works by several of his students including Marjorie Organ, Marjory Ryerson, Ernest Fiene and his best friend John Sloan

The museum and art gallery are located at 218 East 8th Street in Cozad and will be open from April 27 to Nov. 1 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the April 27 or May 6 programs call 308-784-4154 or visit the museum’s web page at www.roberthenrimuseum.org.