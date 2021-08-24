Robert Henri Museum names York native as September Artist in Residence

COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is pleased to announce that Karla Shafer of York, will be Artist in Residence for Sept. 1-15, 2021. A reception will take place at the museum on Thursday, September 2, from 5 to 7 to honor her. Karla’s work will be on display at the museum with many available for purchase.
In addition, Karla will be giving an art lesson at the museum’s gallery on September 9, 2021 from 9:30-11:30 am. For those who are interested in taking the class they will need to be 18 years old, and the museum will supply the needed materials. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the museum at 308-784-4154.
Karla wrote in her artist statement the following:
I don’t remember a time when I didn’t love art. I started in a one room schoolhouse with Fridays being my favorite day there because we always had Art Class every Friday afternoon.
My mother was a great inspiration to me, as she took art lessons by mail, and she had this daughter right by her side also trying to learn Art. My father was not one to necessarily put what he saw as beautiful on a paper or canvas, but he was certainly the one who put my mind to wanting to paint what he and I saw in all the beautiful nature scenes of our farm. I especially love the change of seasons, which of course was obvious on our farm.
When I was a teenager in between school years, I stayed at a home of a family friend to work on the housekeeping and watch their children. It was there that I had the privilege to see that mother’s artwork. She painted all oil and mostly landscape paintings. Those paintings were in her dining room as she would make progress on them and I was able to watch how she did it. I was very inspired.
And when I married my husband, our wedding gift from those friends was a beautiful oil painting of a fall country scene. I still have that beautiful painting as a reminder of her for sure. Her name is Delphine Anthony from Lexington, Nebraksa. My husband and I were married fifty years and that painting went with us to every home we had. Four children were born to our home, and I can see my love of art going forward in the lives and legacy of those family members and their children.
I never took college courses for Art. However, there were other times that I was able to take painting lessons from a neighbor or at school adult classes. I went on to paint for enjoyment or to give as gifts to loved ones
Now I give paint lessons, paint every chance I get, day or night, and then sell my art. I have to admit sometimes I don't even feel like I'm participating in those brush strokes and yet there it is when I stand back
Did you ever wonder if you could be an artist? I never actually wondered if I could be an artist, I just felt like I always had been -- but just in a modest way. Then a friend of mine pointed out that God had given me that talent and I should enjoy it, live with and from it, and to rejoice.
I love oil painting best, but it takes a while to dry and I'm always so anxious, so I paint more with acrylic paints. I do use watercolor to paint, but it is not as joyful to me.
Some have asked me how I think of enough subject matter to paint. Then I say, “If your art is painting or sculpting or ceramics or whatever, just be sure to really look around yourself and with your eyes and heart see what's right there.”
I particularly enjoy seeing the sky. Clouds sometimes take my breath away and then when there's a sunset and that light makes everything pink and orange, it's amazing
During my adult life I squeezed in my painting whenever I had spare time. Like so many people I had to work and it didn't leave a lot of time. However, now I'm retired and very grateful to be able to paint freely. I still use an easel my dear late husband made for me. He always supported and encouraged my creativity, so it's great to know he wanted me to paint. And I do... with acrylics, watercolor, and of course, as in my first inspirations... oils.
The museum’s artist programs are being sponsored by the membership of the museum. The Artist in Residence program was established in 1988 to encourage understanding and appreciation of the arts in central Nebraska and to promote the legacy of Robert Henri, one of America’s greatest art instructors. He taught more than one thousand students over his long career including well-known artists such as Edward Hopper, Rockwell Kent, George Bellows, Marjorie Ryerson and Elizabeth Grandin.
Artists can apply to the museum for consideration for entry into the program by going to its web page and printing off the application and submitting it. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2022 program.
The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is a national treasure that is the result of the work of many volunteers, board members and professional staff who have toiled for more than thirty years. The site is now listed on the United States Department of Interior’s National Register of Historic Places and has more Henri paintings and sketches on display than any other museum or gallery. The museum complex is located at 218 East 8th Street in Cozad and is open from May 1 to October 31 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 308-784-4154 or visit the museum’s web page at www.roberthenrimuseum.org or its Facebook page.