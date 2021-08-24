Robert Henri Museum names York native as September Artist in Residence

When I was a teenager in between school years, I stayed at a home of a family friend to work on the housekeeping and watch their children. It was there that I had the privilege to see that mother’s artwork. She painted all oil and mostly landscape paintings. Those paintings were in her dining room as she would make progress on them and I was able to watch how she did it. I was very inspired.

And when I married my husband, our wedding gift from those friends was a beautiful oil painting of a fall country scene. I still have that beautiful painting as a reminder of her for sure. Her name is Delphine Anthony from Lexington, Nebraksa. My husband and I were married fifty years and that painting went with us to every home we had. Four children were born to our home, and I can see my love of art going forward in the lives and legacy of those family members and their children.

I never took college courses for Art. However, there were other times that I was able to take painting lessons from a neighbor or at school adult classes. I went on to paint for enjoyment or to give as gifts to loved ones

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Now I give paint lessons, paint every chance I get, day or night, and then sell my art. I have to admit sometimes I don't even feel like I'm participating in those brush strokes and yet there it is when I stand back