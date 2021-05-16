Robert Henri Museum announces Hana Brock as May Artist of the Month

Art can be so many things but to me it is creating something out of nothing, creating something that is meaningful to the creator and to others and evokes emotion. I am so passionate about creating because of my natural ability to do so. It gives me purpose. A reason for being here and being able to take my ideas and influence people to look and understand what I have to show. It is my voice, a non-verbal communication that can almost be more understood than words can. I am drawn to capturing an image at a specific time and translating it onto canvas in a realistic way. My paintings are photo realistic and show life. I believe that taking a photograph to the next level and creating it again in a different format gives it more meaning. It creates another story, the process in which the artist went through to reinterpret that image. It makes spectators wonder about the artist, thinking about what they went through to create something so realistic and full of life. It gives the image an intense and deeper meaning.