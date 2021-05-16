Robert Henri Museum announces Hana Brock as May Artist of the Month

COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is pleased to announce that Hana Brock of Lexington, Nebraska, will be Artist of the Month for May 2021. Her work will be on display at the museum with many available for purchase. A reception will take place at the museum on May 20, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 to honor her and her work.
Hana Brock, who is originally from Lexington, is now a fine arts student at the University of Nebraska in Omaha and will receive her Bachelor of Fine Arts in May 2022. She plans to continue her education at an art institute to earn her Masters. Her plan is to become a professional artist. Hana’s work will be on display at the museum and available for viewing until May 30.
She is the recipient of numerous awards including "Judges Choice Award" (2016), "Best of Show" (2017), and "1st Place" in Painting (2018) at the McCook Paint In in McCook, Nebraska. She was also presented the "People's Choice" and "1st Place" (2018) at Nebraska Land Days in North Platte, Nebraska. She was awarded "Second Place" and "Judges Choice" (2019) at Art on the Oasis in Colby, Kansas. She is a well-known area artist whose paintings are much sought after.
Her artist statement reads as follows:
My love and appreciation for creating started as a young girl. Growing up I was always surrounded by art and creativity. I would sit with my father and he would teach me about drawing and how light would wrap around an object to cast a shadow. My ability to paint comes from both of my parents, I am naturally skilled in the discipline. I have become fascinated with movement, creating, and the act of doing. Movements such as the way the paint moves from brush to canvas, producing a story.
Art can be so many things but to me it is creating something out of nothing, creating something that is meaningful to the creator and to others and evokes emotion. I am so passionate about creating because of my natural ability to do so. It gives me purpose. A reason for being here and being able to take my ideas and influence people to look and understand what I have to show. It is my voice, a non-verbal communication that can almost be more understood than words can. I am drawn to capturing an image at a specific time and translating it onto canvas in a realistic way. My paintings are photo realistic and show life. I believe that taking a photograph to the next level and creating it again in a different format gives it more meaning. It creates another story, the process in which the artist went through to reinterpret that image. It makes spectators wonder about the artist, thinking about what they went through to create something so realistic and full of life. It gives the image an intense and deeper meaning.
Capturing specifically youth in a moment of happiness, action, or curiosity is important to me. We see photographs of when we were young and it can bring about overwhelming nostalgia. We wish we could go back, relive the days of stress-free, careless times when nothing else mattered except what was happening right then. We lived in the moment and didn’t compare our situations to this idea of perfect that we have created as we grew up. I grasp this as a reminder to always live a little more childlike, remembering all that is possible in this world and to always live in the moment. It’s a reminder of how fast life can go by without even noticing. It helps me slow down, take in, and notice the importance of every moment.
The museum’s artist programs are being sponsored by the membership of the museum. The Artist of the Month program was established in 1998 to encourage understanding and appreciation of the arts in central Nebraska and to promote the legacy of Robert Henri, one of America’s greatest art instructors. He taught more than one thousand students over his long career including well-known artists such as Edward Hopper, Rockwell Kent, George Bellows, Marjorie Ryerson and Elizabeth Grandin.
Artists can apply to the museum for consideration for entry into the program by going to its web page and printing off the application and submitting it. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2022 program.
The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is a national treasure that is the result of the work of many volunteers, board members and professional staff who have toiled for more than thirty years. The site is now listed on the United States Department of Interior’s National Register of Historic Places and has more Henri paintings and sketches on display than any other museum or gallery. The museum complex is located at 218 East 8th Street in Cozad and is open from May 1 to October 31 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 308-784-4154 or visit the museum’s web page at www.roberthenrimuseum.org or its Facebook page.