Robert Henri Museum announces Cozad resident Brandi Kreuger as August Artist of the Month

The focus of these artworks is to to take the viewer on a journey through space and time. This artwork may look like planets, but it represents the emotions people have everyday as well as the amount of positive and negative space on a page. When I create my work, I test how different artistic styles have the potential to change a person’s emotion. Through my artistic practice and research, I also look to better understand how emotions are pulled from the subconscious when viewing different styles of art. I enjoy exploring twodimensional art such as: painting, drawing, digital media, and photography. The process and/or processes I use depend on the artwork I am creating. An example of this can be seen in how I approach a new painting. I may use a dry brush, wet brush, spray paint and stencils, false shaddowing, and/or if I want to add texture, a palate knife, newspaper. In my drawing and graphic work I use such techniques as: cross-hatching, shading, shape, form, and/or text. When someone sees my art, I want them to be taken on an adventure. I want them to recognize the positive and negative spaces. I want them to connect each planet and galaxy as an emotion as well as create a story based on