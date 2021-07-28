Robert Henri Museum announces Cozad resident Brandi Kreuger as August Artist of the Month

COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is pleased to announce that Brandi Kreuger of Cozad, will be Artist of the Month for August 2021. Her work will be on display at the museum with many available for purchase. A reception will take place at the museum on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 to honor her and her work. Brandi’s work will be on display at the museum and available for viewing until August 30.
Brandi Krueger was born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota where she was in ice skating, dance, Girl Scouts, and softball. In sixth grade, she moved to Napoleon, North Dakota and had a house fire in seventh grade. A year after her family moved to a new house, their landlord kicked them out so she could rent to a different family. Brandi’s family was homeless for a few days before they moved to Wishek, North Dakota where she graduated from high school and came out as lesbian. Brandi Krueger was bullied most of her life and only got into art as a way to cope with her depression and loneliness.
Because she enjoyed art, she decided to learn more about it at Northern State University in South Dakota. In 2019, she started posting art to her You Tube channel, Anastasia Wolf Art, moved to Cozad, Nebraska in the summer of 2020, and changed her You Tube to Brandi Krueger’s Art in 2021. Brandi Krueger has recently graduated from Northern State University with a Bachelor’s degree of Fine Arts and plans to take a year off before going back to college to get her master’s degree and become a college professor.
Her artist statement reads as follows:
The focus of these artworks is to to take the viewer on a journey through space and time. This artwork may look like planets, but it represents the emotions people have everyday as well as the amount of positive and negative space on a page. When I create my work, I test how different artistic styles have the potential to change a person’s emotion. Through my artistic practice and research, I also look to better understand how emotions are pulled from the subconscious when viewing different styles of art. I enjoy exploring twodimensional art such as: painting, drawing, digital media, and photography. The process and/or processes I use depend on the artwork I am creating. An example of this can be seen in how I approach a new painting. I may use a dry brush, wet brush, spray paint and stencils, false shaddowing, and/or if I want to add texture, a palate knife, newspaper. In my drawing and graphic work I use such techniques as: cross-hatching, shading, shape, form, and/or text. When someone sees my art, I want them to be taken on an adventure. I want them to recognize the positive and negative spaces. I want them to connect each planet and galaxy as an emotion as well as create a story based on
The museum’s artist programs are being sponsored by the membership of the museum. The Artist of the Month program was established in 1998 to encourage understanding and appreciation of the arts in central Nebraska and to promote the legacy of Robert Henri, one of America’s greatest art instructors. He taught more than one thousand students over his long career including well-known artists such as Edward Hopper, Rockwell Kent, George Bellows, Marjorie Ryerson and Elizabeth Grandin
Artists can apply to the museum for consideration for entry into the program by going to its web page and printing off the application and submitting it. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2022 program
The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is a national treasure that is the result of the work of many volunteers, board members and professional staff who have toiled for more than thirty years. The site is now listed on the United States Department of Interior’s National Register of Historic Places and has more Henri paintings and sketches on display than any other museum or gallery. The museum complex is located at 218 East 8th Street in Cozad and is open from May 1 to October 31 Page 3 of 5 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 308- 784-4154 or visit the museum’s web page at www.roberthenrimuseum.org or its Facebook page.