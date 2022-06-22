Robert Henri Museum announces Artist in Residence for July

COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is pleased to announce that Shelby Marzoni will be the Artist in Residence from July 1 to July 15. 2022. A reception will take place at the museum on Thursday, July 7 from 5-7 p.m. to honor her. Shelby’s work will be on display at the museum with many available for purchase.

In addition, Shelby will be giving an art lesson at the museum’s gallery spread over two days on July 5th and 6th. For those who are interested in taking the class they will need to be 18 years old, and the museum will supply the needed materials. Cost will be $15 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the museum at 308- 784-4154.

Shelby’s biography is an interesting one and follows:

I was born and raised in northern Illinois and lived for many years in Indiana, where I met my husband, Giff, studied psychology and sociology at Purdue University, worked as a weight control counselor and became a childbirth educator. If someone had told the young “me” that the older “me” would be an obsessive painter, I wouldn’t have believed them

Giff and I moved to San Diego, Calif., with our toddler son, Andrew, in 1987. Giff worked as a pharmaceutical chemist, and I worked for a local hospital system as a childbirth and lactation educator. Four children later, our family was complete. Somewhere around the time the youngest two were babies and toddlers, the “artistic me” stretched and began to awaken from her long dormancy. Her first expression was the spoken word. In stolen hours during naps, music lessons, and soccer practices, I hammered out poems, essays, short stories, and finally a novel on my laptop.

I had dabbled with drawing and painting but began to see myself as an artist while studying acrylic painting with Olya Losina at Prima Materia. Olya is a gifted teacher who, rather than attempting to mold her students into stylistic clones of herself, sees their potential almost immediately and sets out to direct them toward their own true north. When Olya developed her own teacher training program, I jumped enthusiastically into her first cohort. At that point, my serious learning really began! There is nothing like taking the role of “teacher” to accelerate and deepen one’s learning. Having no formal art training and being over the age of 50, I had some catching up to do

I am a lifelong learner, committed to always being a student, as well as an artist and a teacher. The longer I painted in acrylic, the more frustrated I became with its limitations, and I began to explore oil painting. An artist friend introduced me to my current oil instructor and mentor, Margaret Chiaro, who has taught me everything I know about oil technique

Between 2007 and 2010, I taught art in an after-school program for junior and senior high school students. I also facilitated and taught several paint-along classes as fundraisers for the school program. During and after my teacher training, I taught with Olya Losina at Prima Materia. From 2017 until the forced pandemic shutdown, I taught a weekly acrylic painting class at the Senior Center in Imperial Beach, CA and curated an annual winter exhibit of student artwork at the Imperial Beach Library. I currently teach private students in my home studio

I have used the relative solitude of the last couple turbulent years to develop bodies of work in series, refine my oil technique, and become acquainted with my community by exhibiting and selling my work in driveway “pop up shows” on weekends.

Shelby’s artist statement is as follows:

I paint because it makes me feel powerful and masterful. I enjoy using composition and color to lead the viewer into a landscape or ocean scene that I’ve created or introduce them to the deeper center of a portrait subject’s soul by sharing just the right facial expression. While I would never pretend to market my art as photorealistic, I strive to portray my subject with a level of representation I deem appropriate to the piece. In general, my approach to portraiture is much more careful and realistic than my landscapes, which often border on impressionism. In the two years, I have made excursions into surrealism as well, applying my more realistic approach to storytelling

The pieces in this exhibition were mostly completed in the last three years and represent the series begun during the pandemic. Included are many of my close-up portraits of comedians, a series titled Unleased Angst. For years, I enjoyed painting pop musicians performing. The turmoil and uncertainty created by the pandemic and political unrest stirred a need to respond Page 3 of 5 emotionally in ways that would not be easily accepted from an older, privileged white woman. But stand-up comics, on the other hand, can get away with saying just about anything! So I watched comedy specials, shooting hundreds of still photos, carefully choosing and editing the faces which expressed exactly what I would say in words at the time. Each was lovingly painted in oil until he or she began “talking to me,” which is always my signal that the portrait is complete

As long as I’ve been painting, I turn to landscapes and seascapes to relax. I feel that this is mostly because I don’t have to worry about creating a likeness, and I can put my energy into “improving on nature” and composing to suit the picture, rather than strict adherence to what I see with my physical eyes. While traveling, I take photographs compulsively, always storing the best shots for future inspiration. The landscapes and seascapes you see here represent those painted from earlier photos and some from photos taken during the pandemic. Some are miniatures painted while traveling, at a campsite or a table or desk at a vacation rental or hotel. Though I’m predominantly a studio painter, I dabbled some in plein air painting at local sites

This last year, the art world lost one of my painting heroes, artist and teacher Wayne Thiebaud. He was 99 and continued to paint well into his nineties. As a tribute and remembrance of his work and iconic style. I painted several bright and heavily textured original pieces inspired by his work. Several are exhibited here

My most daring exploration in the last two years has been surrealism. I composed an apocalyptic narrative I call Eyes of the World, in which each painting depicts a world sliding from ease and tranquility into catastrophe, ending with rebirth, rebuilding, and escape. Anatomical references and landscape elements mix to create a stage upon which sagacious cats demonstrate their abilities to foresee, react to, constructively repair damages from, and escape from disaster. This series has allowed me to meld my technique as a painter with my writer’s love of world building.

When you don’t like where you are, change your address. When you can’t do that, find something to laugh at!

The museum’s artist programs are being sponsored by the membership of the museum. The Artist in Residence program was established in 1988 to encourage understanding and appreciation of the arts in central Nebraska and to promote the legacy of Robert Henri, one of America’s greatest art instructors. He taught more than one thousand students over his long career including well-known artists such as Edward Hopper, Rockwell Kent, George Bellows, Marjorie Ryerson and Elizabeth Grandin.

Artists can apply to the museum for consideration for entry into the program by going to its web page and printing off the application and submitting it. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2023 program.

The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is a national treasure that is the result of the work of many volunteers, board members and professional staff who have toiled for more than thirty years. The site is now listed on the United States Department of Interior’s National Register of Historic Places and has more Henri paintings and sketches on display than any other museum or gallery. The museum complex is located at 218 East 8th Street in Cozad and is open from May 1 to October 31 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 308-784-4154 or visit the museum’s web page at www.roberthenrimuseum.org or its Facebook page.