LEXINGTON — Take a drive down any gravel road in south central Nebraska and it won’t take long to realize the conditions are poor, recent rounds of winter weather have made it difficult to maintain the roadways.

During the public comment period of the Dawson County commissioners meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Commissioner Rick Zarek said he has received several comments from Dawson County residents, noting the poor road conditions; some saying it’s as bad as they have seen in a long time.

Roads Superintendent Mark Christiansen spoke to give some context as to how the road conditions got this way.

He noted prior to the two major winter storms, the area and roads hand been notably dry to the ongoing drought conditions.

The eastern part of Dawson County has been under severe drought conditions for several months, while western Dawson County was only recently downgraded from extreme drought conditions.

Then came the winter weather just as January got started, between Jan. 2-3 rainfall transitioned to a wintry mix and then fully to snow across the area. Impacts to travel were felt immediately as ice hid beneath roads covered by blowing snow.

This first round of winter weather was followed by an even more significant system that dropped 9-12 inches of snow across the local area. This was the most snowfall the area had seen since the 2016 Groundhog Day blizzard.

Christiansen said after the excess snow was removed from the roadways, the gravel roads thaw out under the daytime sun and as motorists drive the roads, it leaves ruts in the muddy roads.

The temperatures then drop well below freezing during the evening and the road surface hardens to the point it can hardly be bladed, Christiansen said.

It was also noted once temperatures warm up enough to melt the snowpack, the road conditions will continue to be muddy for some time.

Christiansen said the road conditions are hard to fight at the moment, but they are still working at it despite the difficulties.

Also during the committee reports, Christiansen said the county received a 2022 Award of Merit for concrete pavement construction. Paulsen, Inc. received accolades, as they were the company that worked on the concrete overlay project.

Moving on to agenda items, Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt presented schematic drawings for a remodel of the Clerk’s office.

The future remodels to the courthouse are being funded through the county’s American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds and not property taxes.

Chairman Rod Reynolds said if approved the architect will start on the construction drawings that could be ready after 30-45 days.

The remodel of the clerk’s office is just the first phase, there are changes planned for the first floor bathroom, second floor bathroom and new commissioners room on the second floor.

The commissioners approved the schematic drawings for the Clerk’s office.

Charles McGraw, Transportation Director for RYDE Transit appeared regarding funding for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

McGraw said that from July to the present, RYDE has served 368 clients through 7,806 boardings. He noted that a majority of their clients come from Lexington, while the number of people served in Cozad and Gothenburg fluctuates.

The local match RYDE was asking from the county was $41,125.00.

Commissioner Zarek told McGraw he planned to vote no to the request, not because he opposed public transport, but he had questions about the funding amounts coming from the county and Lexington.

While the local match requested from the county was $41,125.00, the amount asked for from the City of Lexington will be $28,825.00. Zarek said he was of the opinion that if a majority of the clients being served come from Lexington, perhaps the City should be asked to provide more.

Commissioner P.J. Jacobson also opinioned that it might be time to reexamine who provides what amount through the local match.

McGraw provided some context and said when the public transport was first set up by the federal government it was put under the county’s at first to help fund it. He said RYDE has gone out and sought local matching funds from the individual cities, but there is no perfect funding framework.

The local funding from the county was approved by the commissioners, with Zarek voting no.

Newly elected Treasurer Kaitlyn Woltemath appeared with two items. The first was a resolution to replace collateral with insured cash sweep accounts, something she said the former Treasurer Vicki Clements and her had worked on in December. The commissioners approved of the resolution.

The second item was the semi-annual report from the Treasurer’s office, no action needed to be taken but the delivery of the report was noted in the meeting minutes.

Next was discussion about a .gov email address conversation and its cost.

The commissioners had discussed in the past about an email conversion for the county to a .gov address. In general, emails from the U.S. government come from a .gov email domain. Zarek said an email coming from this type of domain has more credibility in the eyes of many people.

Zarek said there would be a cost of $5,691.25 but this will be paid for through a state grant obtained by the county. It will take around 30-35 days for the implementation of the new email.

The conversion was approved by the commissioners and several thanked Zarek for the work he put in looking into the conversion and helping secure the state grant that will help save the county money.

Dan Schwartzkopf with Jones Insurance presented an employee health insurance update to the commissioners. He noted the county has built up a good reserve of funds, which is good to have as they never know when claims will go up and the cost of healthcare is not getting cheaper.

The commissioners then held two executive sessions, one to discuss IT and security and the other to meet with Surveyor Mark Striet regarding additional personnel. No action was taken after either session.