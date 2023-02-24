Growing up on a dryland farm in Frontier County tonight’s honoree never expected he would be growing irrigated crops in the Platte Valley, but 48 years after harvesting his first dryland milo crop, Rick Buell and his family are reaping the benefits of center pivot and gravity irrigation while living the good life on the south side of the Platte River.

The Buell family arrived in Nebraska in 1870 when George Buell established the family homestead south of Eustis. His son, John, started farming in 1918, followed by Victor Buell, Rick’s father, who took over the family farm in 1940.

Victor and Arliss (Benton) Buell were married in 1955 and were the parents of Rodney and Rick, who was born in 1956. Typical of most farm kids, Rick started running a John Deere tractor with an 10-foot disk when he was 11.

There was no shortage of chores back then and Rick did everything from milking the cows before school, gathering eggs and separating the cream. “We would get a case of eggs and fill the cream cans and go to Arapahoe to sell them and buy groceries. That was a big outing when I was a kid,” recalls Rick.

By the time he was a teen-ager Buell was busy helping neighbors doing everything from stacking small bales, feeding cattle, and field work. “One summer I went to feed the neighbor’s fat steers while he was on vacation. Each feeding I scooped 10 buckets of shelled corn out of a steel-wheeled wagon into the feed bunks. Believe it or not I still have the wheels from that wagon,” he said, pointing to the wheels that now decorate the fence in his yard.

But Buell’s first real paying job was working for his maternal grandfather, Lloyd Benton. “Grandpa hauled fuel for the gas station in Elwood and would make deliveries to Johnson Lake filling five-gallon cans from the tank truck that were used to fuel boats at the lake. I thought it was a great deal as I made 75 cents an hour,” said Rick.

During those years Rick was also involved in 4-H livestock programs and showed dairy calves, sheep and hogs. “Through that I also got to run a few beef cows of my own with Dad.”

Between 1971 and 1974 Rick was able take those 4-H cows and grew his herd to about 40 head. He was also able to purchase his own tractor, a John Deere 4010 with an Egging cab. “That’s why I can’t hear now,” he quipped, referring to the loud echoes of those early tractor cabs built with no insulation.

After helping some neighbors, they rented Buell their dryland farms for milo and wheat and he was able get a start farming with his Dad’s equipment, a six-row planter, disk and old John Deere 95 combine.

Buell attended Eustis High School where he participated in football, wrestling and played trumpet in the high school band. After graduating with the Class of 1974, he decided he didn’t need college. “I was going to farm. I had my cows and the rented ground. In hindsight that was a mistake as I sure needed an economics class and now need a computer class,” he said.

From 1975 to 1978 he farmed with his Dad. It wasn’t an easy start, noted Buell. “My first corn crop had some hail damage and with an average yield of 120 bushel per acre with corn bringing $1.45 a bushel I barely paid expenses. That wasn’t a good deal, so I needed a job to pay for a new car, pickup, tractor and so forth.”

Luckily Buell’s neighbor had started a fertilizer business in Elwood and from 1979-80 he worked there spraying fields with a three-wheel Terragator. “That was cutting edge technology then. It was neat being able to go about 10 mph through the field instead of 2 mph like I had to disking,” he said. “Then in the fall I worked at the Elwood elevator for harvest.”

Meanwhile, over in Elwood, Russel and Carolyn Morgan were busy raising their three children, including daughter Stephanie. Stephanie’s grandfather had bought the First National Bank and after college her father came home to work at there, too.

During the sixth grade Russel decided it was time his daughter developed a work ethic and Stephanie went to work at the bank doing janitorial work. “Then during seventh grade they decided I could handle more responsibility and I learned how to file counter checks,” she said.

Counter checks, for those of you under 50, were blank checks available at a bank and many local businesses. They usually had the bank’s logo but no personal name or account number on them. Anyone with an account at that bank could use them.

So, in order to properly process the checks, young Stephanie had to know who was married to who in town, who was new in town and who was related to who. “That was the start of my working in the bank,” she said. “My Dad didn’t really teach me about banking, the staff did.”

She worked there every summer and every Saturday. “That’s how I bought my car, my furniture and my dishes when I went away to college.”

Interestingly enough, the banker’s daughter, who had spent all that time at the bank, had decided to attend nursing school. After graduating with the Elwood High School Class of 1978, she went to Mary Lanning at Hastings, graduating with a three-year diploma as a registered nurse in 1981.

Rick and Stephanie had dated throughout high school and her nursing studies. One month after her nursing school graduation they married on June 12, 1981.

By 1980 things had changed a lot as the Farm Crisis loomed. Rick recalls that commodity prices were low and interest rates were high with farm foreclosures rampant. His soon-to-be father-in-law had purchased a 270-acre irrigated farm in the valley close to Lexington and since he was soon to be a part of the family, the Elwood banker loaned him the money to farm that ground.

The first thing Buell did was to buy a better tractor, an IHC 1066, and a few other worn pieces of equipment to start his valley adventure. The young couple also began planning for a new house at their new farm. One day in 1981, Rick recalls one of the neighbors driving up. “He had long hair, a beard, had a broken leg and was looking like a hippy. He got out of his pickup and walked, or should I say limped up, and says, ‘Hi! I’m Terry Lauby and I’m here to help you and who the hell are you?’ We’ve been friends ever since.”

That same year Buell got a half section of grass south of Elwood that allowed him to expand his cow herd to 100 head. Then in 1986 he was able to buy the former Skinner pasture north of Lexington and sold that half-section. “The 950 acres of grass was a big deal for us as now we could have all the cows in one pasture. We had a lot of family summer trips there to check tanks and put out mineral,” noted Rick.

Believe it or not when the Buells got married, Steph couldn’t find a nursing job. There were nurses everywhere, but she kept applying for nursing jobs. In the meantime, her father noted he could really use her back at the bank. “Eventually Chris Teetor and Wanda Kjar called me from Lexington to see if I’d work part-time. So, I’d work at the bank in the mornings and then work the 3-11 or night shifts at the hospital and on weekends.”

When Sperry New Holland closed in 1986 the hospital slowed down and Stephanie went back to full-time banking. First National Bank in Elwood was sold to Pinnacle Bank in 2003. After the changeover was complete Stephanie was shifted to Lexington’s Pinnacle branch where she is currently Senior Vice President.

From 1983 to 1997 the cow herd increased to 250 head and with the help of neighbors who rented him ground, Buell was able to increase his irrigated crop acres. They also grew seed corn for DeKalb from 1984-93.

In 1998 with cattle prices not the best and more farm ground to manage, the Buells sold their cows and the pasture. “I decided we either had to farm or raise cattle, but not both and farming won,” said Rick.

From then until now Buell has continued to develop his irrigated acres with center pivots and later corner systems. “I wish to thank the Cranford, Lundgren and Wells families for being able to rent additional ground, too.”

Technology and equipment have continued to evolve. Today Buell uses 16-row planters, and all his ground is either no-till or strip-till. “We started spraying our own crops with a self-propelled sprayer, harvesting with our own combine and hauling the grain with semis out-fitted with grain trailers.

In 1988 the Buells embarked on another adventure with the birth of daughter, Katelin, parenthood. The farmer’s daughter relished her tractor rides, irrigating, harvest, hunting and more. A 2006 graduate of Lexington High School she went on to obtain her undergraduate degree from Northwestern in 2010 and then to George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C. graduating in 2013. She married Dan Fowler in 2018 and is now general counsel to the federal Health and Human Services offices in Chicago, Illinois. She and Dan live in St. Charles, Illinois.

Looking back on their 40-plus years of farming, the Buells note they have faced their share of highs and lows together.

“One of the lows is every time you think you’ve got a good crop going and then it hails. That’s also usually after you decided to buy a new tractor or pickup,” said Rick.

As a banker Stephanie noted the Farm Crisis was where her low points were. “Actually telling people their numbers weren’t looking good was hard. Sadly that still happens today just not as often,” she said.

As a family one of their most challenging times was dealing with a congenital hip defect that caused the growing point in Katelin’s hip to die. While hip replacements are almost commonplace now, they still are rare in juveniles. “Katelin was one of the first girls they did a total hip replacement on in 2002,” notes Rick.

Among the high points for Rick have been taking distressed properties, cleaning them up and getting them into production. “Decent commodity prices are also satisfying,” he said.

For Stephanie some of the most enjoyable times were riding along with Rick checking cattle and crops. “That was how I learned about agriculture. I do all our books, which helps me understand all the aspects of agriculture that producers are up against.”

In turn Rick notes, “Steph helps me keep better records, which allows me to know where we’re at financially on the farm.”

The Buells know it is important to take breaks from farm and bank work. They enjoy boating and fishing at the lake and going to Nebraska football games.

Rick is an avid hunter, whether that is pheasants, elk or geese. “The fun part is Dan now comes out and brings friends to introduce them to hunting and the farm,” he said.

Both Rick and Stephanie have been active in the Lexington community. Rick served as a 4-H leader for the Southside Livestock Club and was a speech sponsor when Katelin was in high school. Stephanie took her turn as a Brownie leader.

A long-time member of the Lexington Optimist Club Rick was The Optimist’s sale manager for many years. A Master Mason, Buell is a member of the local Shrine Club and drives their Tin Lizzies in area parades.

Stephanie and Rick are members of First United Methodist Church where Rick has served as a trustee and Stephanie has taught Sunday School and served on many boards and committees.

From 2006-2021 Stephanie served on the Lexington Community Foundation, ending her service as foundation president. Typical of many couples, Rick helped out his spouse at foundation fundraisers.

Looking to the future Rick expresses his concern for the ability of young farmers to make it in agriculture. “With operational and land costs increasing it will make it hard, if not impossible, for young farmers to start without help. We are probably going to see more farm consolidation coming between technology advancements and a dwindling work force.”

After watching on-going battles for water rights in other states and Nebraska, Buell notes “Don’t lose local control of our water!”

Finally additional regulations, documentation and verification requirements are going to be huge across the ag industry, predicts Buell, whether that be for corn, cattle or water.

As he reflected on the decades of farming, Rick noted, “We weren’t revolutionary in anything we did, we farmed and tried to make it work.”