Ribbon cuttings to be held for Sandoz and Morton adaptive playgrounds
Ribbon cuttings to be held for Sandoz and Morton adaptive playgrounds

The new adaptive playgrounds allow students with special needs to access the equipment and create a more inclusive setting.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — Lexington Public Schools will be hosting ribbon cuttings for the adaptive playgrounds at Sandoz and Morton Elementary on Friday, Sept. 24.

The school district is inviting the public to the ceremonies as they celebrate the completion of the playgrounds and recognize the sponsors who contributed to the project.

The Sandoz ribbon cutting will be at 1 p.m., Morton’s will be at 2 p.m.

Lexington Public Schools was looking to increase the access of their playgrounds for students with special needs and to promote a more inclusive setting for all of their students. To do so, the district has wanted to install adaptive playground equipment.

With this equipment, students with special needs will be able to access all points of the playground. The level surface will make it easier for children with mobility challenges to be able to transverse the playground easier. Students in wheelchairs will also be able to roll over the surfaces.

Angela Kovarik, the district’s special education coordinator, started fundraising by filling out applications for grants from the State of Nebraska. The cause was also a part of Give BIG Lexington in 2020, where $16,595 was raised through private donations, the ninth most out of the 85 causes.

Superintendent John Hakonson said in Dec. 2020, $46,000 in donations and grants were secured to fund the project. A bid was received from Creative Sites in the amount of $139,975.00 to install the playground equipment.

