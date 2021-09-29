Ribbon cuttings for new adaptive playgrounds held at Sandoz and Morton Elementary

LEXINGTON — Two ribbon cuttings were held on Friday, Sept. 24 at Sandoz and Morton Elementary, celebrating their new adaptive playgrounds.

Lexington Public Schools had been looking to increase the access of their playgrounds for students with special needs and to promote a more inclusive setting for all of their students. To do so, the district has wanted to install adaptive playground equipment.

With this equipment, students with special needs will be able to access all points of the playground. The level surface will make it easier for children with mobility challenges to be able to transverse the playground easier. Students in wheelchairs will also be able to roll over the surfaces.

Angela Kovarik, the district’s special education coordinator, started fundraising by filling out applications for grants from the State of Nebraska. The cause was also a part of Give BIG Lexington in 2020, where $16,595 was raised through private donations, the ninth most out of the 85 causes.

Superintendent John Hakonson said in Dec. 2020, $46,000 in donations and grants were secured to fund the project. A bid was received from Creative Sites in the amount of $139,975.00 to install the playground equipment.