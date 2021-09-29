Ribbon cuttings for new adaptive playgrounds held at Sandoz and Morton Elementary

LEXINGTON — Two ribbon cuttings were held on Friday, Sept. 24 at Sandoz and Morton Elementary, celebrating their new adaptive playgrounds.
Lexington Public Schools had been looking to increase the access of their playgrounds for students with special needs and to promote a more inclusive setting for all of their students. To do so, the district has wanted to install adaptive playground equipment.
With this equipment, students with special needs will be able to access all points of the playground. The level surface will make it easier for children with mobility challenges to be able to transverse the playground easier. Students in wheelchairs will also be able to roll over the surfaces.
Angela Kovarik, the district’s special education coordinator, started fundraising by filling out applications for grants from the State of Nebraska. The cause was also a part of Give BIG Lexington in 2020, where $16,595 was raised through private donations, the ninth most out of the 85 causes.
Superintendent John Hakonson said in Dec. 2020, $46,000 in donations and grants were secured to fund the project. A bid was received from Creative Sites in the amount of $139,975.00 to install the playground equipment.
At both Sandoz and Morton, the ribbon cuttings involved all of the students. The ribbons, homemade rings chains, were cut by several of the students with special needs.
"We are so grateful to the generous donors who made these playgrounds possible. It now makes it possible for all of our students to play together no matter what their abilities are,” Sandoz Principal Barry McFarland said, “ It makes our school that much more inclusive for students in wheelchairs and who have other special needs. It is a great day for all of our students!"
“The Adaptive Playground at Morton will not only help to serve students with special needs. Rather, it offers assurance that children of all abilities are engaged, connected with one another, and feel like they belong to a community,” said Morton Elementary Principal Nikki Edeal, “It has been a real blessing to look out the window of the office and see students of all abilities playing together, making music and enjoying their recess time.
“The beautiful thing about kids, they don't really notice the differences between them. They just see a new playground with new opportunities to have fun with their friends!” Edeal said.
A sign was placed at Morton thanking all of the donors who helped make the adaptive playground project a reality.