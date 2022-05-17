Ribbon cutting held for Off Course Lake House at Johnson Lake

JOHNSON LAKE — The Off Course Lake House Airbnb location was officially welcomed to the area by a ribbon cutting hosted by the Johnson Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

Sherri and Gregg McMichael of Gothenburg are the couple behind bringing the latest Airbnb site to the lake. The house in question is located just off of Highway 283, across the road from the Chapel of the Lake, the Johnson Lake State Recreation Area and abutting the Lakeside Country Club.

Sherri said she and her husband are Gothenburg natives and wanted the location because it was closer to home and the view is, “exceptional,” and “one of a kind.”

Lakeside Country Club and Johnson Lake can be viewed from the front deck. The public beach at the Johnson Lake State Recreation Area is footsteps away from the home; the same is true of the Chapel of the Lake, across the highway.

Inside, Sherri said the home is spacious and includes a pool table, foosball table, an eight person poker table, a large television and “theater area,” with concessions.

When asked about the idea of making the home an Airbnb location, Sherri said they wanted to share the location and the experience with other people and give them a taste of the Johnson Lake area.

Airbnb is a company that was founded in San Francisco, Calif, in 2008. It operates an online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals and tourism activities.

The ribbon cutting was attended by members of the Johnson Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and residents from around the lake.

Chamber President Connie Egleston offered congratulations to the McMichael’s and their family on the accomplishment and for opening up the house for the enjoyment of Johnson Lake and to make memories.

“Sherri, Gregg and the family have spent many days and hours remolding,” Egelston said, “It looks beautiful inside.”

“Thank you to both of you and good luck in your endeavor. People are going to love it,” Egelston concluded.

The name of the location itself is unique as well. Sherri said it took them sometime to come up with it but knew they wanted “lake house,” somewhere in the title.

The couple landed on “Off Couse Lake House,” because they are just off of a golf course and the fact that a ship captain can go “off course.” After that, they knew they had their name.

While they are new to Johnson Lake, Sherri said it’s their goal to bring more people to the area and help show them what the lake and other surrounding businesses have to offer. “We are local people who want to be a part of the Johnson Lake community,” Sherri said.