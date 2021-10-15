Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Reynolds family makes donations to Lexington Veterans Pavilion

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Veterans Pavilion has received another set of sizable donations, this time from Reynolds-Love Funeral Home and the John and Tami Sue Reynolds family.

Tami Sue Reynolds said she has a personal connection to military service, as her father was a Navy veteran and one of her brothers served in the Army, while another was a career Air Force veteran.

She also noted she had great uncles who served during World War II. Reynolds said military service is important and runs in their family.

Of the Lexington Veterans Pavilion itself, Reynolds said when she first heard of it in the early planning stages, she thought it is in a great location for a public gathering and event spot.

The donations were recognized on Wednesday, Oct. 13, on hand were Lexington Veterans Pavilion committee members Dick Prasch, Marge Bader and Jim Bliven.

While Reynolds didn’t name the specific amount donated, Prasch still made a point to thank both Reynolds-Love Funeral Home and the Reynolds family for their generous donations.