Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Reynolds family makes donations to Lexington Veterans Pavilion

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Veterans Pavilion has received another set of sizable donations, this time from Reynolds-Love Funeral Home and the John and Tami Sue Reynolds family.
Tami Sue Reynolds said she has a personal connection to military service, as her father was a Navy veteran and one of her brothers served in the Army, while another was a career Air Force veteran.
She also noted she had great uncles who served during World War II. Reynolds said military service is important and runs in their family.
Of the Lexington Veterans Pavilion itself, Reynolds said when she first heard of it in the early planning stages, she thought it is in a great location for a public gathering and event spot.
The donations were recognized on Wednesday, Oct. 13, on hand were Lexington Veterans Pavilion committee members Dick Prasch, Marge Bader and Jim Bliven.
While Reynolds didn’t name the specific amount donated, Prasch still made a point to thank both Reynolds-Love Funeral Home and the Reynolds family for their generous donations.
Bliven said the funeral home and the family were, “tremendously kind,” in their donations toward the pavilion. He said the family was very positive when the committee members spoke with them about the project, he said they were happy to help out.
The Lexington Veterans Pavilion will be located at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park and serve several functions.
The pavilion itself will consist of an open-air amphitheater which will be open to the public for a variety of events including concerts, area acting performances, public rallies and other larger events.
Veterans will be honored with an educational walk surrounding the pavilion, each of the five military service branches will have their own monument with a statue. Each will feature a QR code for visitors, especially the younger generation, to access information and facts about each service branch on their smartphones, according to Veterans Pavilion information.
“The City intends to have the access/parking improvements done by the end of 2021. It is reasonable for the pavilion to be completed and operational in 2022,” Lexington City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said in a Lexington Community Foundation release.
Bader said the Bonneville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently hosted their cook-out kickoff for their fundraiser for the pavilion, assisted by the Give BIG Lex event hosted by the Lexington Community Foundation.
One question that was asked during the event was how the National Guard will be honored, she said a space will be made at the pavilion to honor this service branch.
Bader said she was pleased with the turnout. She also thanked the Dawson County Historical Society, the Lexington Community Foundation and Walmart for their help supporting the cook-off.
Donations may be made on-line today through Nov. 10 by visiting us at https://www.givebiglexington.org/story/Daughtersoftheamericanrevolutionbonnevillechapter.