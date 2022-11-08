 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Retirement reception for Cynthia Boyd

LEXINGTON —Join the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce for a retirement celebration in honor of Cynthia Boyd on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 2-4 p.m. in room 204 of the Opportunity Center located at 1501 Plum Creek Parkway in Lexington.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Boyd has been the administrative assistant with the chamber since she joined in 2018.

Boyd became interested in the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce and became an ambassador for the organization. "I was fascinated by some of the things they did. It seemed more social than work, but constructive social interactions, things to improve the community," Boyd said.

