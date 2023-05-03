LEXINGTON — Lexington High School Principal Audrey Downey and , who will be retiring from their respective positions, were honored at the Academic Pep Rally on Wednesday, May 3.

Destination: Graduation is an effort at LHS to get as many students to graduate as possible and has long been supported by the Lexington Community Foundation (LCF). To achieve this, classes are part of academic teams and further divided into four smaller focus groups for a bit of added competition.

Berke will retire after 24 years in her position on May 15, while Downey will retire at the end of the school year. She has held the position since 2020.

Berke was thanked for her behind the scenes support of LPS students. Counselor Michelle McKeone said to Berke, “theses students have no idea of everything you do for them.”

Downey was surprised with a video of LHS classes thanking her and wishing her well in her retirement.

LHS teacher Daniel Arias paused before his part of the presentation to thank Downey for everything she has done, noting this was her last Academic Pep Rally.

Moving on with the pep rally, Downey said the students were recognized for their scholastic consistency and progress, exemplary course work, perfect attendance, noteworthy grades, local and state assessment proficiency and other educational achievements.

They were also recognized for, “positive commitment to participate in co-curricular clubs and organizations, extracurricular activities, and athletics. Both individual students and Destination: Graduation Academic Teams will be honored for their outstanding work.”

Starting off with the honors, it was noted by Dean of Students Jeff Rowan that of the 930 LHS students, 361 were involved in at least one extracurricular activity. “That means that 39 percent of our students were involved with student activities,” Rowan said.

Journalism teacher Erica Brockmoller introduced local journalist and Nebraska Press Women member Barb Batie who presented honorable mention awards to three members of the yearbook class and a first place for layout to Brooklyn Lul through the NPW High School Communication Contest.

Batie said Lul earns the right to proceed to the national level where awards will be announced on May 17.

LHS teacher Amber Burson said there were 95 students who had perfect attendance during the spring semester.

Up next were the 191 students who had All As and Bs on their grade reports, not a single C, D or F among the group, LHS teacher Allie Prososki said.

Even harder to reach was the students who had earned All A’s and only A’s on their grade report, but 50 students were able to achieve this lofty goal, LHS teacher Robb Koerting said.

There was one achievement higher that LHS math teacher Peg Fisher noted, 31 students had earned All A’s on every single grade check throughout the first semester.

Another award was the Triple Threat, for the 48 students who had achieved three goals during the first semester, including only have A’s and B’s on their grades, have perfect attendance and be involved in at least one extracurricular activity, LHS teacher Laura Benson said.

LHS teachers Diego Gamero and Luis Gamero introduced the students who had earned the Seal of Biliteracy from the Nebraska Department of Education.

D. Gamero said that of the 94 students who had earned the seal from the NDE, 34 were from LHS. LHS senior Abby Ownes gave a testimonial, all in Spanish.

LHS science teacher Mike Zarate presented the 40 students in National Honors Society. To be a member they have to hold a 3.7 or higher GPA, participate in an activity and participate or lead a community service.

LHS Athletic Director Phil Truax introduced LHS sophomore Christian Burton who named to Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Student Advisory Committee for his junior and senior year.

“We are so proud to have a Minuteman on the Committee. He will represent our school and community in an outstanding way,” Truax said.

During the presentation there were five video testimonials from students who had picked students or staff who acted with respect during the semester. A list of names of students nominated by other students appeared after each video.

Throughout the fall and spring semesters, teachers had been choosing students who they saw acting with integrity and their names were put into a drawing for iPads, which were purchased by the Lexington Community Foundation (LCF).

There could be only three winners, a freshman, a sophomore and a junior, and their names appeared on a wheel which was spun and the tension grew as the wheel slowed to its final clicks.

Downey also presented the seniors from a team that had been picked and earned laptops, also purchased by the LCF, through their hard academic work.

LCF representatives Jackie Berke, Christy Augustin, Executive Director Successor Beth Roberts, Randy Carpenter, Tod McKeone and Dave Stenberg were in attendance to hand out the laptops.