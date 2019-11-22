JOHNSON LAKE — Officially, LakeShore Mariana is still up for sale.
An online public auction was held for the location from Nov. 8-14. The reserve was not met, said John Cahill, with Lake & Home Real Estate Agency.
“We are still in active negotiations with the bidders,” Cahill said, “there is a lot of interest, but at this point it is still for sale.”
LakeShore Marina closed its doors on Sept. 2 this year, the property is still owned by Kristyl and Scott Hanchera, of Danbury.
LakeShore was purchased by the Hancheras in 2012. The previous owner, Karen Finken, owned the business from 2000-2012, according to a Nebraska Rural Living article. The LakeShore Marina building itself was built in 1979.
The restaurant isn’t the only item on the property up for sale, the entire lot including the boat ramp and a 1,578 square foot home with water access and a 1,200 square foot commercial building is also included in the auction.
The Marina restaurant is 6,000 square feet with a small convenience store located on the west side of the building. The dock and boat ramp are also a part of the property, the ramp is the main access point for many who boat on Johnson Lake.
