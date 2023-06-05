LEXINGTON — After nearly a year of development, the renovated Fat Dogs location in Lexington has reopened to the public.

The project included an expansion south of the former Fat Dogs location, to where the former Gable View Inn use to be before it was demolished.

High volume diesel pumps were added to serve the, “significant semi-truck market,” according to Wilkinson Development, the owners of Fat Dogs. The diesel pumps were installed by crane at the location in August 2022.

The former building was remodeled and expanded to provide a new travel center.

The new travel center offers a larger selection of hot foods, more drink and snack options and even a fresh food option.

A new canopy, underground piping and new pumps were installed. Space was also created to the west of the pumps to allow for around 10 semi parking spots.

The expanding of the store added 6,480 square feet to the location, making the total coverage after development 13,820 square feet.