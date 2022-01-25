 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Registration open for Prescribed Fire Training on Feb. 19 in Elm Creek
Registration open for Prescribed Fire Training on Feb. 19 in Elm Creek

  • Updated
IMG_7626WEB.jpg
C-H photo • Brian Neben

ELM CREEK — The Central Platte Natural Resources District will host a Volunteer Prescribed Fire School on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trainees will learn how to burn safely for CRP renovation, grasslands management, invasive species control and wildlife habitat improvement; and will be invited to attend future burn demonstrations to get field experience after receiving training.

The training will be held at the Elm Creek Village Center located at 535 W Boyd Ave in Elm Creek. There is no registration fee and lunch will be provided.

RSVP for the lunch count with Tyler Hillmer at (785) 821-4275 or tylerhillmer@gmail.com by Feb. 17, 2022.

