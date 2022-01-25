Registration open for Prescribed Fire Training on Feb. 19 in Elm Creek

Press Release Central Platte Natural Resources District
ELM CREEK — The Central Platte Natural Resources District will host a Volunteer Prescribed Fire School on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trainees will learn how to burn safely for CRP renovation, grasslands management, invasive species control and wildlife habitat improvement; and will be invited to attend future burn demonstrations to get field experience after receiving training.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The training will be held at the Elm Creek Village Center located at 535 W Boyd Ave in Elm Creek. There is no registration fee and lunch will be provided.
RSVP for the lunch count with Tyler Hillmer at (785) 821-4275 or tylerhillmer@gmail.com by Feb. 17, 2022.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!