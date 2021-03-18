Register by Marchs 31 for YMCA Egg Drop Event

LEXINGTON – The Orthman Community YMCA is adding a new twist on its annual egg hunt with an Egg Drop.

YMCA CEO Riley Gruntorad said after having to cancel last year’s traditional egg hunt due to COVID-19, the Y staff wanted to offer something new and exciting this year.

“That is where the egg drop idea came from,” Gruntorad said. “New year, new idea.”

The event takes place outside of the YMCA on Saturday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m.

JMS Millwright will bring its giant crane and boom out over the football field east of the YMCA and drop the eggs. Eggs will not be filled with candy. Instead, children will collect empty eggs and then will receive a bag of candy. Kids who find eggs with numbers on them will receive an additional prize.

Kids will be grouped into three age divisions: PreK and younger, Grades K-2 and Grades 3-5.

The YMCA is also giving adults a chance to participate in the fun this year. Generous community sponsors have donated prizes for the adult egg drop. All adults (parents or grandparents) who have children registered for the event may participate. Adults who find an egg with an “X” on it will receive a prize.