LEXINGTON — It seems too early to most, but winter weather has finally reared its head and it is on track to impact the area this evening.
A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at 7 p.m. this evening, lasting until 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Snow will begin to fall tonight, with the majority of it coming in the overnight period. Accumulation could be between one and three inches, winds will be out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.
Expect travel hazards on the Wednesday morning commute, slow down and allow for extra time when driving, begin practicing safe winter weather driving.
Temperatures on Thursday morning are expected to be in the single digit or teens and only recover to a high in the low 30s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.