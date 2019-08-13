DAWSON COUNTY — In a meteorological set up similar to the one which spawned the storms that damaged Cozad Sunday night, severe storms may again impact the area again during the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 14 and morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 15.
According to the Storm Prediction Center, SPC, in Norman, Okla., storms are expected to initiate along the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Initially the air profiles will lead to splitting thunderstorms capable of large hail. Brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out for any right moving storms which become supercells.
Due to these conditions, the SPC has issued a slight risk, a two out of five, for severe weather for an area encompassing eastern Colorado, Western Nebraska, and northwestern Kansas. Dawson and Gosper County lie on the extreme right edge of the risk area.
The danger for Dawson County is the storms forming a mesoscale convective system, MCS, during the evening hours and impacting Western Nebraska. These storms can produce damaging straight line winds. The bow echo which impacted Cozad on Sunday was imbedded in such a system.
The damaging wind threat will grow as the storms move away from the mountains into increasing low level moisture and stronger atmospheric instability.
Keep an eye on the forecast as atmospheric details become clearer and the outlook is refined tomorrow by the SPC and the National Weather Service in Hastings.
