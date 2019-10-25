SCOTTSBLUFF — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Scottsbluff man following an incident in Scottsbluff Thursday evening, in which the suspect drove his vehicle into an NSP cruiser.
At approximately 7:20 p.m. MT Thursday, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a 1970 Ford pickup for driving with no lights near 21st Avenue and South Beltline Highway in Scottsbluff. Upon stopping, the driver exited the vehicle and refused to obey commands from the trooper. The driver then re-entered the pickup and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
The pickup then came to a stop near the intersection of East 17th Street and Portal Place. Upon stopping, the suspect put his vehicle into reverse and rammed the trooper’s patrol vehicle, while the trooper was still inside. The trooper then exited the cruiser and began giving repeated verbal commands to the suspect. The suspect continued backing into the NSP unit, pushing it into a building, at which time the suspect’s vehicle became disabled.
The suspect then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene. The trooper successfully deployed a Taser and was able to gain control of the suspect and place him under arrest.
The suspect, John Nereson, 43, of Scottsbluff, was arrested for attempted assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, willful reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol (5th offense), driving under suspension, criminal mischief, and traffic violations.
The trooper was not injured in the incident. Nereson was transported to Regional West Medical Center for medical clearance and then lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail.
NSP was assisted by the Scottsbluff Police Department, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Scottsbluff Fire Department, and Valley Ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.