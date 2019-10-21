LEXINGTON — A low pressure system centered over Iowa and Minnesota is the reason why everything which isn’t nailed down is blowing away today.
A tight pressure has been formed by the departing low and winds are wrapping around the area cyclonically, leading to the high wind warning the National Weather Service Hastings issued this morning.
Northwest winds will continue to blow at a continual 30 to 40 mph with some gusts reaching as high as 60 mph.
There could be damage to tree limbs and powerlines today, if so widespread outages are possible. Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
The NWS advises people to remain indoors if possible and to avoid being near trees or powerlines.
The warning will expire at 7 p.m. this evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.