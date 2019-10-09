NEBRASKA — The cold is definitely on its way, the whole of the National Weather Service Hastings is now under a freeze warning from Thursday evening to Friday afternoon.
Sub-freezing temperatures will get as low as 21-25 degrees, well below freezing, during a period from7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
Any crops or other sensitive vegetation will be killed if it is outdoors and there could be possible damage to outdoor water pipes.
“Those two days will bring a brief taste of more winter-like temperatures, and by far the coldest wind chill readings we have seen yet this season. Fortunately, wintry precipitation is expected to be fairly insignificant across our local area, although a dusting of snow or sleet, along with some patchy freezing drizzle, cannot be ruled out in some local counties Thursday into Friday morning,” according to the NWS Hastings
However, any chance for significant snow accumulation will remain solidly off to our north and west. The main story Thursday will be much colder temperatures, with values slowly-falling through the day, and afternoon readings only in the mid-30s to low 40s, per NWS Hastings.
