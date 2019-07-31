YORK — An accident near mile marker 348, near Bradshaw, shut down Interstate 80 this morning.
The Nebraska State Patrol Troop D reported this morning via social media I-80 was closed at 10:42 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
The accident appears to have involved several vehicles, including at least two semi trailers. One of the semi's received heavy front end damage. Another appeared to have gone off the westbound lane into the ditch.
State patrol troopers and local rescue crews were on scene.
