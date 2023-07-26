LEXINGTON — An ordinance to reduce the number of days fireworks can be sold and discharged within the Lexington city limits was passed on first reading by the Lexington City Council during their Tuesday, July 25 meeting.

Mayor John Fagot said he asked for the ordinance to be included on the agenda and noted Lexington has allowed 11 days of firework sales and discharge.

However, people over the years have asked for the time to be shortened due to finances, frightened pets, inability to sleep and firework refuse left out on the street.

The council had discussed the matter in 2017 with a proposed limit of five days, but firework vendors had noted they count on the revenue that comes in during those several days and preferred being able to sell during the weekend before July 4.

The proposed ordinance brought up during the recent meeting would be seven days, June 28 through July 3, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and July 4, 9 a.m. to midnight.

To celebrate the New Year, discharge times would be Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Fagot said that reducing the number of days could provide some relief to people who have different sleep schedules, or nervous pets.

The council passed the ordinance on first reading, noting that they want to allow the public more time to provide input. A second reading will be held at a future council meeting.

The next item of those was another conditional use permit by Nuridin Nur for two second level apartments to be located at 618 North Washington.

Development Services Director Bill Brecks said the main concern downtown is parking, but this location features two off street parking spots, one of the few in the area. These will need to be paved.

The space will need to be remodeled to incorporate the two apartments. Brecks said dwelling must meet other codes or else the permit will not be signed.

It was noted that Nur plans to reside in one of the apartments and rent the other.

There was no public comment regarding the permit and the Planning Commission had forwarded a recommendation for approval. The council approved the permit.

Up next was a conditional use permit by Industrial Tower West, LLC for a cell tower replacement at 1709 N. Erie St.

Brecks said there is a cell tower on the site currently that stands at 52 feet, but Industrial Tower plans to remove that one and replace it with a tower that is 60 feet tall.

Rick Bailey, representing Industrial Tower West, told the planning commission that the plan is to lay some concrete and install this new metal tower that will be sturdier and the added height will allow for another carrier to take advantage of the tower.

The council approved.

The next item on the agenda was an application submitted by Ramon Prado for the property located 811 N. Washington from R-3 multi-family residential to C-2 Commercial.

Brecks noted that the building is located just south of the Lexington Public Library and has historically never seen residential use. He noted that Prado wishes to offer counselling services out of the building.

There was no public comment on the application and the council approved the permit.

Next was the consideration of a new subdivision, the Northeast Second Addition, a replat of a portion of the Northeast Fifth Addition.

This property is located north of the Cherokee St. and south of Road 757.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the ultimate use for the land will be single family housing and create this new subdivision is the first step toward that. The council approved the resolution.

The council also approved the 22nd pay request from Walters Morgan Construction for the 2021 Wastewater Facility Improvements project in the amount of $228,067.03.

Pepplitsch noted work should be completed in late October or early November.

The last item was an executive session to discuss real estate negotiations. Discussions lasted for 25 minutes and no action was taken following the session being ended.