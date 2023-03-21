LEXINGTON — A redevelopment project to relocate the Lexington Taco John’s away from Highway 30, closer to the Interstate 80 corridor, was considered by the Community Development Agency at their Monday, March 20 meeting.

The Taco John’s Redevelopment Project proposes building a new restaurant just south of the Scooter’s Coffee, east of Walmart. The franchise would move away from the Highway 30 corridor, where it has been located for decades.

The project site is currently undeveloped and preparation including, grading, and the extension of water, sewer, and electrical utility improvements will be needed.

Construction on the new location is anticipated to start in May 2023 and be finished by fall 2023.

The redeveloper estimates that the total project costs will be around $1,230,000.00, around $400,000.00 being eligible for tax increment financing (TIF), which the redeveloper plans to seek.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said Taco John’s is working with the current owner of the ground near Scooter’s, a subsidiary of Viaero Wireless, to acquire the site in question.

The Taco John’s site in Lexington is owned by Derock, Inc., registered to Juliska Derockbraine.

Juliska and Richard Derockbraine were both in attendance at the meeting, noting that the move was being mandated by the Taco John’s corporate office.

Pepplitsch said if the CDA approved the redevelopment plan it will go to the planning commission for their review and recommendation, then to the city council for their approval before returning to the CDA sometime in April.

The CDA approved the redevelopment plan.

During the roundtable discussion Pepplitsch said two projects that were approved by the CDA in the past will be returning to be discussed again after both were delayed.

One will be the proposed 80 room Holiday Inn Express, to be located just south of Goodwill on Plum Creek Parkway. The CDA approved the project in August 2019, but the project was sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anant Enterprises, LLC, based in Omaha, the redeveloper has received bids for the project and will be returning to Lexington with a slightly changed plan.

Another project that will be returning to the CDA in a future meeting will be the Viaero Wireless 80 foot monopole to be located along Frontier St. and Plum Creek Parkway.

The CDA approved the project in June 2020, but enough time has elapsed without any work done that Viaero will need to return for approval if construction is to start.