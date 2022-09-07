Red Flag Warning issues for Dawson and Gosper counties on Thursday

LEXINGTON — Critical fire weather conditions will be in place across central and western Nebraska on Thursday, Sept. 8, including Dawson and Gosper counties.

The National Weather Service – Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, replacing the Fire Weather Watch that had been in effect.

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger. This combination, along with warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the week before the arrival of a cold front on Friday. Temperatures at Lexington are expected to reach as high as 98 degrees.

Winds on Thursday will be out of the south at a sustained 15 to 25 mph per hour, with some gusts reaching as high as 30 to 35 mph. Relative humidity will be as low as 15 to 25 percent.

“Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition,” per NWS Hastings.

The NWS warns residents under Red Flag Warnings:

If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.

Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.

Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.