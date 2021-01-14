Red Flag Warning for critical fire danger issued in Gosper County

GOSPER COUNTY — A combination of strong wind gusts and low humidity has created the need for a Red Flag Warning for critical fire danger, which now includes areas south of I-80.

Starting at 11 a.m. today, a Red Flag Warning will be in place for most of the counties on the Kansas-Nebraska border, as well as Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.

Winds behind a cold front, which moved through the area last night, are expected to be sustained around 35 to 40 mph with some gusts reaching 60 mph or higher. A High Wind Warning is also in place across the entire NWS Hastings warning area.

While there has been a lull in winds this morning, peak wind gusts will likely be achieved during the afternoon.

Relative humidity is also low, down around 18 percent in some areas. This has led to a critical fire danger and any fires which develop will be difficult to control.

Outdoor burning in not recommended and the NWS Hastings warns to use extreme caution if engaging in activities which could start a fire.