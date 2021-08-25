“Red Carpet Training,” to focus on delivering quality service and promoting local tourism

LEXINGTON — “Red Carpet Training” will be hosted locally in September to help improve customer service and promote tourism.

Hosted by Dawson Area Development and the Nebraska Extension Office, the trainings are to help promote quality customer service, discover tools to promote tourism, identify travelers’ needs and identified hidden treasures in a community.

Staff and management of local attractions, convenience stores, service stations, restaurants, retail shops, lodging, etc. are encouraged to attend these trainings.

The first training will be hosted on Wednesday, Sept. 1 in Cozad at Paulsen, Inc. from 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, the next training will be at the Dawson County Historical Museum from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The last training will be hosted in Gothenburg at the Gothenburg Public Library from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The cost of registration is $15 for an individual, or register two for $30 and get someone in for free.

Register at https://bit.ly/3CYXY19