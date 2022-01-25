Record breaking number of COVID-19 cases again reported in Two Rivers district

LEXINGTON — Two weeks ago there was a record breaking number of COVID-19 cases reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s seven county district. Last week saw yet another record breaking number cases reported.
In the past week, Two Rivers has confirmed 1,037 cases in its seven counties. That’s the highest number of COVID cases since the pandemic began March 20, 2020. Nearly all are the omicron variant, which arrived in Nebraska in late December.
Two Rivers’ weekly risk dial is back up in the red “severe” range, the highest on the dial. It sat there for 14 weeks from mid-September until Dec. 23. It dropped to the “elevated” range but increased back into the “severe” range Jan. 13.
According to Two Rivers, 40 percent of all COVID-19 tests returned positive, including 73 positive tests for staff members and residents in long-term facilities in just the past week alone.
The current COVID-19 surge seems to be growing more rapidly than any of the previous outbreaks and the week-to-week increase seems to be mainly driven by persons aged 50 and under, according to Two Rivers.
Hospital admissions have soared in the last 90 days. In the Two Rivers district — Buffalo, Dawson, Gosper, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties — 47 people, including three children, currently are hospitalized with COVID, making up 30 percent of hospitalized patients. Ten COVID patients occupy ICU beds, and 12 COVID patients are on ventilators.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 18, a little over half of the total population of the Two Rivers district has received the minimum prescribed dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 40 percent of those persons had also received their booster shots. The risk of hospitalization or serious illness following infection is significantly higher for unvaccinated persons, according to Two Rivers.
As of Jan. 18, 51.5 percent and 46.5 percent of Dawson and Gosper counties population were fully vaccinated.
As cases soar, Brady Beecham, a Lexington physician and Two Rivers board member, told the Kearney Hub, “Too many people are saying, ‘Let me get COVID and get it over with, but that’s a dicey strategy.”
“This is a moving target. There are so many different chapters of COVID. The omicron variant is characterized by huge case numbers. It’s not as severe, but so many people are quarantined right now that our ability to be responsive is being limited,” she said.
“Get a vaccine. Even though omicron might be coming to the end, we don’t know what will come next. We didn’t think we’d still be dealing with COVID at this point, but we are, so we must use the strategies we have,” she said.
Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of the COVID vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org.
Two Rivers continues to offer a public COVID-19 testing site at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney. Testing results are available the same day and are offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Those seeking to be tested are required to register at www.trphd.org for scheduling.
For these stated reasons, the risk dial is raised from last week in the ‘severe’ (red) zone. The dial reflects the continued rapid increase in new cases, ICU bed availability and dramatically elevated test positivity rates across the district.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the number of active COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to climb.
As of Thursday, Jan. 20, there were 740 hospitalizations across the state; the last time cases peaked was in mid-December, 2021 when cases hit 637. For reference, the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded was in 2020 in late November when cases hit 987.
There were 11,945 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 521 from the prior week.
According to DHHS, 65.7 percent of Nebraskan’s over the age of five have been fully vaccinated and 6.7 percent have been partially vaccinated.
To date, there have been 2,963 deaths and 413,056 total positive cases in Nebraska.
Looking nationally, Americans now can order four free rapid antigen tests from the federal government (covidtests.gov). Results are available in 30 minutes. Also, check the CDC website (cdc.gov) for information about masks, travel guidelines and quarantine guidelines.
“Reports of new coronavirus cases in the United States have started to decline, though they remain far above the levels seen during every previous surge,” according to the New York Times, “About 158,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized nationwide, more than at any previous point in the pandemic, though new COVID-19 admissions have started to fall.”
“Around 2,000 deaths are being announced each day, a 50 percent increase over the last two weeks,” according to the New York Times, “With many people testing themselves on at-home tests, and other infections going undetected, reported cases are an undercount of actual infections, but indicate how the virus is spreading. Case trends help officials, businesses and residents assess risk and make decisions. Hospitalizations show strain on health care systems and can indicate the severity of recent infections.”