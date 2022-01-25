Record breaking number of COVID-19 cases again reported in Two Rivers district

As of Tuesday, Jan. 18, a little over half of the total population of the Two Rivers district has received the minimum prescribed dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 40 percent of those persons had also received their booster shots. The risk of hospitalization or serious illness following infection is significantly higher for unvaccinated persons, according to Two Rivers.

As of Jan. 18, 51.5 percent and 46.5 percent of Dawson and Gosper counties population were fully vaccinated.

As cases soar, Brady Beecham, a Lexington physician and Two Rivers board member, told the Kearney Hub, “Too many people are saying, ‘Let me get COVID and get it over with, but that’s a dicey strategy.”

“This is a moving target. There are so many different chapters of COVID. The omicron variant is characterized by huge case numbers. It’s not as severe, but so many people are quarantined right now that our ability to be responsive is being limited,” she said.

“Get a vaccine. Even though omicron might be coming to the end, we don’t know what will come next. We didn’t think we’d still be dealing with COVID at this point, but we are, so we must use the strategies we have,” she said.