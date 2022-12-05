Realtors® ring bells for Salvation Army on “Realtor® Ring Day”

LEXINGTON — REALTOR® Ring Day brings real estate professionals out from their soon-to-be-sold-homes and into the public, switching their keys for bells to spread holiday cheer!

Friday, Dec. 2, was the annual National Realtor® Ring Day which is always on the first Friday of December. REALTOR® Ring Day is a day when REALTORS® around the state and country unite to volunteer at as many Salvation Army red kettles as possible in their local communities. BHA Real Estate REALTORS® joined other local agents to help Nebraska communities.

This idea started over 10 years ago from a REALTOR® member in Fargo, N.D., who wanted to give real estate professionals an opportunity to support a cause familiar to them - housing. The Salvation Army was the perfect fit because it offers so many housing-related programs. Kettle donations also fund vital Salvation Army programs such as food, rehabilitation, and youth activities.

“For us at BHA, it’s rewarding beyond just raising money.” said bell-ringer Jacey Edson of BHA Real Estate. “The generosity from people in our community never ceases to amaze me, but honestly, it’s just a fun way to spend our time and give back to our community. We get to visit with so many people and spread holiday cheer while we are at it!”

In the Dawson County area, Doug Heineman of BHA Real Estate is the event organizer, lining up available and willing volunteers. Each year, local REALTORS® ring bells at the north entrance of Walmart in Lexington.