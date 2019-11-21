RAY EHLERS NAMED MELVIN JONES FELLOW

LEXINGTON -- Ray Ehlers of Lexington has been named a Melvin Jones Fellow by Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) in recognition of his commitment to serving the world community. Named for the founder of Lions Clubs International, Melvin Jones, the fellowship is one of the Foundation’s highest recognitions, honoring the commitment to humanitarian service.
Ehlers is a member of the Lexington Lions Club. He recently received a commemorative plaque and lapel pin acknowledging his dedication to the foundation’s humanitarian goals and his 61 years of dedication to the Lions. As a Melvin Jones Fellow, Ray becomes a part of the growing network of individuals who are committed to improving the quality of life for people locally and in communities around the world. He first became a Lion in 1958, while teaching in Fullerton, Nebraska, then transferred his membership to Lexington when he moved here nearly 50 years ago. Ray has been an integral part of their organization and has whole-heartedly embraced the Lion’s motto: WE SERVE.
Regarding the Melvin Jones Fellowship, Lion Ray said, “It is the highest honor and I look to those who have received it with great pride.” And now he can proudly include himself in that group of honorable recipients.
The Melvin Jones Fellowship is a recognition presented to people for whom donations were made to LCIF by others. It is the backbone of LCIF, providing 75 percent of the Foundation's revenue. Contributions can be made by individuals (including non-Lions), clubs or districts. The Lexington Lions Club is among the participating organizations for giveBIGLexington on Nov. 14, and this would be a perfect opportunity for individuals for show their appreciation for all that the Lexington Lions Club provides.
Lions Clubs International Foundation is the charitable arm of Lions Clubs International. Established in 1968, LCIF is committed to providing humanitarian services to those in need, including providing disaster relief, saving sight, supporting youth and combating disability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.