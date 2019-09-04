The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is pleased to announce that it will be hosting its Artist-in-Residence, Randall May, from September 8, 2019 to September 22, 2019. May is from Scottsbluff, Nebraska and will be spending the two weeks in Cozad teaching art classes and giving demonstrations at various locations. His work will be on display at the museum and a reception for the artist will be held on September 12, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 pm.
The Artist-in-Residence program, in its sixth year, was established to encourage understanding and appreciation of the arts in central Nebraska and to promote the legacy of Robert Henri, one of America’s greatest art instructors. He taught hundreds and hundreds of students over his long career including Edward Hopper, George Bellows, Rockwell Kent, Marjorie Ryerson and Elizabeth Grandin. Artists can apply to the museum for consideration for entry into the program by going to its web page and printing off the application and submitting it. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2020 program.
The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is a national treasure that is the result of the work of many volunteers, board members and professional staff who have toiled for more than thirty years. The site is now listed on the United States Department of the Interior’s National Register of Historic Places. The museum complex is located at 218 East 8th Street in Cozad and is open from May 1 to September 30 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 308- 784-4154 or visit the museum’s web page at www.roberthenrimuseum.org.
About the Artist: Randall May was born and raised on the Western Slope of Colorado and has called Colorado home for over fifty years. He has explored the world of art from the earliest years, when he could first hold a pencil. Randall was encouraged in his art by both of his grandmothers, who were artists themselves. “My grandmothers helped me feel the freedom to explore many mediums of art, including sculpture”. He says, “I am from a family of highly artistic individuals; parents, grandparents, siblings, cousins, all possess artistic talent”. Randall is proud that his son, Isaac May, is carrying on the family gift with his own art.
Randall studied at Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska and Mesa State College in Grand Junction, Colorado. He won awards and scholarships while under the tutelage of John Seerey-Lester and traveled to workshops with the renowned artist in Alaska, Colorado and Florida. This inspired Randall to make several trips to Alaska, Florida. British Columbia and The Boundary Waters. Later, he traveled in Europe and Egypt, finding a whole new world of subject matter for many more works of art.
Randall May has studied with friend, Robert Bateman numerous times, as well as Carl Brenders, Lincoln Fox. Alan M. Hunt, Nita Engle, Ray “Poco” Young and close friends Victor Issa and Pete Plastow. There are many others who have guided and instructed Randall, leading him on his gifted pathway. He had the privilege of learning to make pottery in the ancient Native American way from Navajo artist and friend, Gregory Holiday, while staying in Monument Valley, Utah for a few weeks.
Randall’s paintings and sculptures range from small to monumental in size and are collected nationally and internationally. He has sculptures and paintings in the permanent collections of The Museum Of Nebraska Arts in Kearney, Nebraskaand The Pinkerton Retirement Specialist and Museum in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.
Randall has placed monumental sculptures, both public and privately in Colorado towns; Vail, Superior, Woodland Park, Pagosa Springs, Divide and Colorado Springs. He recently was commissioned by the Western Nebraska Community College to paint a monumental (8ft x 8ft) size painting of a grizzly bear. He was also commissioned to do a (6ft x 12ft) grizzly painting for The Nature Center in The Wildcat Hills near Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Randall has illustrated several books and is currently working on two books. Randall has been blessed to receive numerous awards such as, The Fine Art Award from Union College, the Mona Purchase Award from the Museum Of Nebraska Arts, and has won The Award Of Excellence, qualifying him in the Governor’s Traveling Show for the State of Nebraska.
May’s artist’s statement is: I don’t think of myself as an artist. I think of myself as a visionary who expresses himself through the medium of art. It’s important to me to express myself well, so I must continue to grow and develop for that to be possible. Original thoughts and ideas are key to this process. To do what has already been done, instead of just learning from it, is a tragedy for any artist or visionary. There are enough ideas from this experience of living to more than fill the creativity of one, that can be shared in a lifetime.
