Ram pickup catches fire on I-80 east of Cozad on Wednesday afternoon

COZAD — A Ram 1500 Big Horn pickup is a total loss after catching fire while traveling on Interstate 80 three miles east of Cozad during the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 11.

At 12:22 p.m., Cozad Volunteer Fire and Rescue were dispatched to I-80, east of Cozad, for the report of a pickup on fire near mile marker 225.

The pickup was traveling eastbound when a fire appeared to break out in the engine compartment. The driver pulled their vehicle over to the side of the road and was able to exit unharmed.

The fire then spread from the engine into cab, gutting the interior. Grass along the ditch also caught fire.

Cozad firefighters arrived on scene with a fire engine and a grass rig and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. Traffic on I-80 was slowed and moved into the left lane while the firefighters worked.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the fire and assisted the firefighters on scene.