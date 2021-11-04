Races, Craft Fairs Planned for Nov. 20 at Area YMCAs

Families are invited to get healthy and shop for the holidays at several events at Dawson County YMCAs on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The Orthman Community YMCA in Lexington (1207 N. Grant) will host its 6th annual Turkey Trot on Nov. 20. Participants will race through town to complete a 5K while picking up the “fixings” for a Thanksgiving meal at various stops. YMCA gift cards will also be given randomly. Registrations for the race are due by November 10. The fee is $35 for members and $45 for non-members and includes a Turkey Trot t-shirt. Businesses may register a team of five participants for $150. Check-in time for the race is at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 20 with a start time of 9 a.m.

The YMCA in Lexington will also host its annual Craft & Vendor show on November 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the YMCA gym. Vendor registrations are due Nov. 10. The craft show is free for the public to attend.