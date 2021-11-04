Races, Craft Fairs Planned for Nov. 20 at Area YMCAs

Families are invited to get healthy and shop for the holidays at several events at Dawson County YMCAs on Saturday, Nov. 20.
The Orthman Community YMCA in Lexington (1207 N. Grant) will host its 6th annual Turkey Trot on Nov. 20. Participants will race through town to complete a 5K while picking up the “fixings” for a Thanksgiving meal at various stops. YMCA gift cards will also be given randomly. Registrations for the race are due by November 10. The fee is $35 for members and $45 for non-members and includes a Turkey Trot t-shirt. Businesses may register a team of five participants for $150. Check-in time for the race is at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 20 with a start time of 9 a.m.
The YMCA in Lexington will also host its annual Craft & Vendor show on November 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the YMCA gym. Vendor registrations are due Nov. 10. The craft show is free for the public to attend.
The YMCA at Gothenburg Health (910 20th St.) will also host a 5K and craft show on Nov. 20. The Thankful 5K is a partnership with Gothenburg Health and offers a chance for participants to express their gratitude. Each runner will receive a race “bib,” and instead of a number, they will write something they are thankful for. The event will also include a kids' 1-mile walk/fun run. The fee is $5 for children ages 12 and younger and $20 for adults and children older than 13. All participants will receive goodie bags. Pre-registration is encouraged but participants may also register up until the race starts. Check-in is at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 8:30 a.m.
The YMCA in Gothenburg will also host its annual Christmas in the Country Holiday Craft Show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 20 in the YMCA gymnasium. Vendor registrations are open until Nov. 17. The show is free for the public to attend.
For more information on these and other YMCA programs, visit www.ymcaoftheprairie.org
