Quilts of Valor presented to local veterans Gary Reiber and Dale Biehl

The second recipient was Dale Biehl, who got a bit of a surprise. Biehl was drafted in 1963 and reported for basic training in 1964.

He served in the Army Special Weapons Service and still cannot talk about specific details to this day, as records are still classified. He was discharged and came home in December 1965.

The surprise for Biehl came when his granddaughter, Abbie Owens, daughter of Toby and Amy Biehl-Owens, revealed a secret. Owens had told her grandfather the quilt she was working on was for Gary Reiber, but in reality it was for him.

Glenda Parker did the quilting, while Owens put on the binding; Biehl was clearly touched by the gesture.

Keeping with the veteran theme of the presentation, speakers were on hand to tell the crowd about the Heartland Military Museum, Dawson County Area Hero Flight and work on the Lexington Veterans Pavilion.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Terry Lauby said in 1991, a permanent site for the museum was obtained at the Lexington I-80 exit and in 1998, a 16,000 square foot Visitor Center was constructed. It houses all types of military vehicles from World War II to the present, while displays include items dating from World War I onward.