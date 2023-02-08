LEXINGTON — A local National Guard veteran received a Quilt of Valor during a presentation at the Heartland Military Museum on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Rocky Suhr served six years in a Nebraska National Guard unit from 1970 to 1976.

The Quilt of Valor presented to Suhr was created by Lexington resident, Barb Hinrichs, a member of the Plum Creek Quilt Guild.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 while the founder, Catherine Roberts’ son Nat was deployed to Iraq. In a vivid dream, Roberts saw a young man in utter despair and then in the next scene, he was wrapped in a quilt, with a feeling of hope and well-being. The message she took away was quilts equal healing.

The first Quilt of Valor was awarded November, 2003 at Walter Reed Army Medical Center to a young soldier from Minnesota.

A Quilt of Valor is a handmade quilt that is machine or hand quilted. It is awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. The quilts must be a specific size, have a label with the required information, it must be awarded, not gifted and it must be recorded.

To date, 338,143 quilts have been awarded since 2003, with 2,082 coming in just the last month, according to the Quilts of Valor website.

Suhr was joined by several members of his family during the presentation at the museum. “We gathered to gather as a family to Honor a man whom we all came to love, cherish, respect, and the list could go on,” said Suhr’s daughter, Patty Samuelson.