Quilt of Valor presented to Korean War veteran

LEXINGTON — A Quilt of Valor was created and presented to a local Korean War veteran in late June.

Andrew Krajewski served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954 and took part in the Korean War as a radio operator with the 68th AAA Gun Battalion, Headquarters Battery.

Andrew’s wife, Mary, asked her friend a Plum Creek Quilt Guild member, Helen Ballue, if she could create a Quilt of Valor to honor his service.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 while the founder, Catherine Roberts’ son Nat was deployed to Iraq. In a vivid dream, Roberts saw a young man in utter despair and then in the next scene, he was wrapped in a quilt, with a feeling of hope and well-being. The message she took away was quilts equal healing.

The first Quilt of Valor was awarded November, 2003 at Walter Reed Army Medical Center to a young soldier from Minnesota.

A Quilt of Valor is a handmade quilt that is machine or hand quilted. It is awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. The quilts must be a specific size, have a label with the required information, it must be awarded, not gifted and it must be recorded.

To date, 275,986 quilts have been awarded since 2003, with 2,633 coming in just the last month, according to the Quilts of Valor website.

Ballue pieced the framed four patch quilt while it was machine quilted by Sheila Reinke. It was completed in May 2022 and is 69 by 80 inches.

The quilt was presented to Andrew on Sunday, June 26, Mary said he was overcome when he saw what had been made to honor his service to the country.