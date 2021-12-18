Questions about use, future of former Downey Drilling building arise in Lexington city council meeting

Pepplitsch then asked if Price himself had eight boats stored in the building. Price did not respond.

The council agreed to lease the facility to Masterhand Milling to help with product storage because they had a need for that, Pepplitsch said, it was not the council’s intention for Price to operate his own business from the building.

City Attorney Brian Copley said he did discuss possible sale of the building with Pepplitch and added if the building was to be formally used for storage, the area would have to be rezoned or a conditional use permit would have to be drawn up.

Copley said it’s not a process that moves quickly.

Mayor Fagot concluded the discussion saying storage is not an authorized use in the retail district the building is in. He said the council continues to determine the right use for the building and if its cost prohibitive, it may be torn down.

He told Price he would give him a timeframe if he could, but he cannot at this time.

Moving on to its set agenda, the council held a public hearing to consider a subdivision application by Wilkinson Development, of North Platte, for the Wilkinson Addition.