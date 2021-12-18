Questions about use, future of former Downey Drilling building arise in Lexington city council meeting

LEXINGTON — Questions about the future and use of the former Downey Drilling location in downtown Lexington was the focus of the public comment period during the city council’s meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Drew Price, manager of Masterhand Milling and owner of Price’s Rentals, located at Johnson Lake, appeared before the city council with questions about the former Downey Drilling building, located at 402 N. Grant St., during the public comment period.
Price said he has been interested in purchasing the building as a place for boat, recreational vehicle, equipment and tool storage. He stated there is a need for this type of storage throughout the county.
Price said he met with City Manager Joe Pepplitsch on Sept. 22 to discuss his interest in the building, he said he left the meeting under the impression things were moving forward and would be completed by 2020.
Pepplitsch described it as a, “brainstorming,” meeting and said if Price left thinking he had the building purchased, it was the wrong idea.
Price reached out to Pepplitsch several times after the first meeting, but nothing formal was set. Price stated at times he felt like he was being, “stonewalled.”
On Dec. 6, Price met with Pepplitsch again, asking what progress had been made toward Price’s intent to purchase the building to use for his Price’s Rental business.
Price was told the city was going to explore different options with the building and the city council hadn’t come to a formal decision on what they wanted to do.
Price came before the council on Tuesday hoping to discuss the future of the building and if it could be added to the meeting’s agenda.
He stated he hopes to improve the Lexington community, grow a business and create jobs. Price said he had been “frustrated,” by the process.
Mayor John Fagot said no action could be taken at this time but they had discussed the future use at past planning sessions but the council had not set a direction yet.
Pepplitsch said currently there is a lease on the building with Masterhand Milling, not with Price’s Rentals and cannot sublet that lease without permission from the City of Lexington.
He added Price did not receive permission to sublet nor had he asked to do so.
Pepplitsch said nothing can be done with the building during the lease period. The lease was first set in May 2020 and later approved with a 60 day termination notice and that’s where it stands today.
Price said Masterhand Milling has equipment stored in the building, to which Pepplitsch asked if they were storing eight boats in the location. Price said Masterhand Milling did not.
Pepplitsch then asked if Price himself had eight boats stored in the building. Price did not respond.
The council agreed to lease the facility to Masterhand Milling to help with product storage because they had a need for that, Pepplitsch said, it was not the council’s intention for Price to operate his own business from the building.
City Attorney Brian Copley said he did discuss possible sale of the building with Pepplitch and added if the building was to be formally used for storage, the area would have to be rezoned or a conditional use permit would have to be drawn up.
Copley said it’s not a process that moves quickly.
Mayor Fagot concluded the discussion saying storage is not an authorized use in the retail district the building is in. He said the council continues to determine the right use for the building and if its cost prohibitive, it may be torn down.
He told Price he would give him a timeframe if he could, but he cannot at this time.
Moving on to its set agenda, the council held a public hearing to consider a subdivision application by Wilkinson Development, of North Platte, for the Wilkinson Addition.
Pepplitsch said the property in question is to the south of the current Fat Dogs location, where the Gable View Inn use to be before it was demolished.
The new subdivision would merge two different lots. The area is currently zoned C3 and no changes are necessary.
A representative from Wilkinson Development spoke at the Planning Commission meeting, they plan to add a fuel station for high volume diesel pumps, which will be a part of the Fat Dogs location. The Planning Commission forwarded their approval to the council.
The council approved the application.
The next item to consider was the recommended consultant selection by the St. Ann’s Parish Council for the Community Block Development Grant project and authorization to execute a contract for consulting services.
The seven members of the council graded the two applicants KPE and WDesign Associates based on a predetermined scale and they chose WDesign of McCook. The council approved the selection.
The next item regarded setting utility fees; Pepplitsch said this represents the annual incremental increase of the fees, the council approved the following rates:
Water Rates
- Residential: First 5,000 gallons, $20.25 monthly minimum; over 5,000 gallons, $1.00 per 1,000 gallons.
- Residential Flat Rate: $27.25 per dwelling unit per month.
- Commercial: First 5,000 gallons, $20.25 monthly minimum; over $5,000 gallons, $1.00 per 1,000 gallons.
- Multi-Unit Service Fee: $13.30 per dwelling/commercial unit.
- Industrial: Base charge, $2,450; $0.362 per 1,000 gallons used.
- Automated Meter Reading Fees: $1.00 per metered or unmetered service.
Sanitary Sewer Rates
- Flat Residential Rate: $26.75 per month.
- Flat Rate Commercial: $26.75 per month.
- Commercial metered: $2.55 per 1,000 gallons; $26.75 minimum.
The council approved a third pay request from Walters-Morgan Construction for the 2021 Wastewater Facility Improvements project in the amount of $156,315.51.
They also approved a second and final pay request from T.L. Sund Constructors for the Hike/Bike Trail – Northwest phase two project in the amount of $103,091.23, a change order and certificate of substantial completion.
The final item the council approved was appointments to boards and commissions for 2022.
Appointed by City Council:
- Board of Adjustment: Reappoint Ron Bathazor, Vacancy in Alternate.
- Housing Authority: Reappoint John Salem.
- Library Board: Appoint Erin Hanna.
- Planning Commission: Reappoint Jeremy Kaiser, Jared Jacob, appoint Jeff Tappan.
- Tree Board: Reappoint Dave Stenberg, Tom Nelson.
Appointed by City Manager:
- Community Development Agency: Reappoint Gail Hall and Jason Fagot
- Appointed by City of Lexington:
- Special Prosecutor: Beverly Bogle Louthan, PC
- Street Superintendent: Chris Miller.