LEXINGTON — Between the car horns, air horns, cheers and shouts, you could hear the parade of vehicles long before it was seen.
The Lexington Class of 2020 went on a cruise throughout the community on Sunday, what would have been their graduation, to celebrate their accomplishments in the midst of a global pandemic.
On May 10, Mother’s Day and what would have been Lexington’s graduation, Lexington seniors and their families gathered in decked out vehicles as a way to celebrate their accomplishments, due to all major gatherings of people being prohibited.
The cruise was led by a truck with 93.1 The River, and people could tune their radios to the station during the afternoon to hear a tribute to the Lexington seniors.
While not officially sponsored by Lexington Public Schools, Superintendent John Hakonson and his family participated in the parade.
The parade started at the Lexington Public Library, and zigzagged its way south, before heading north, rounding Kirkpatrick Memorial Park, heading north of Taft St. and finally ending on the west side of town.
Families gathered on their lawns to watch and give their well wishes to the seniors who had reached the end of their public education.
Vehicles were decorated with balloons, props and slogans, being driven by seniors or their families.
One truck bed was marked with “#socialdistancing 6 ft apart.” Another’s window message read, “Class of 2020, like a real senior but with more Zoom and less toilet paper.”
Other markings stated congratulations, senior’s names, UNK Bound, Husker Track, and most often, Class of 2020.
