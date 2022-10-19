Pride of the Minuteman Marching band puts on show for elementary students during Homecoming week

LEXINGTON — As part of the Homecoming festivities, the Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band performed their show routine for stands packed with elementary students.

The marching band had put on a show for the elementary students in 2019 as a way to showcase the band to the younger kids.

Prior to all of the elementary buses arriving, the LHS drum majors found a way to keep the elementary students entertained by playing a game of rock-paper-scissors with the entire stands. A cheer went up after every round for the students who won the match.

The band entered the stadium in a double line and then maneuvered to one of the end zones, just as they would at a competition. The band has earned a superior rating at the first two competitions this year.

Spectators this year will have a chance to see the band perform their show at home one last time at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, prior to the homecoming football game against Scottsbluff.

The band is practicing this week for their final competition of the year, the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest at the west festival site at Kearney High School on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The marching band is performing “Thrones,” this year, a four movement show visually and musically inspired by “Game of Thrones,” the HBO epic, based on the novel series “A Song of Ice and Fire,” written by George R.R. Martin.