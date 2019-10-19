LEXINGTON — “These are your biggest fans,” Lexington band director Chad Scharff said as the Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band entered the football stadium on Wednesday. As they did, a cheer went up from stands packed with elementary students brought down to watch the band.
A first of a kind event, elementary students from all over Lexington got their own personal performance of the Lexington High School marching band’s Egyptian themed show, “Hieroglyphs.”
The Lexington marching band has routinely earned the highest marks for their performances, earning superiors for every marching show since the 2010-2011 school year and most recently earning overall champion at the Links Marching Contest.
The band’s numbers have also continued to swell, up from the upper 100s just a few years ago, now to a 235 member band this year.
In an effort to showcase the band as an activity elementary students could participate in when they reach high school, multiple grades for the different campuses were brought down to watch not just the show, but how the band sets drill and several cadence performances from the drumline.
Upon entering the stadium the band formed the double line they use to welcome the football team when the band performs at home football games.
Afterward the band lined up in their positions for the start of the marching band show, Scharff explained to the students the band had 16 counts to move to their next position and had the students count out loud as the band shifted their position. Scharff elaborated the students might not stop here after 16 counts, but might start immediately moving to a new set of coordinates.
The drumline was up next, director Alex Woodside explained the difference between snare drum, tenor drum and bass drums. The drumline then performed several of the cadences they play as the band marches into positon. More than one elementary student could be seen playing their own imaginary drums vigorously in time with the drumline.
The band was now in position to march onto the field as if they were in competition to perform “Hieroglyphs.” Band director Spencer Hansen explained the Egyptian themed show to the students and told them to listen to electronic sounds which preceded the band playing.
The show itself is three movements, a loud and fast opener, a slower more methodical second movement and a climatic third to tie it all off.
After the performance the fifth grade students who are in band were invited down to the field to meet the high school students who play the same instruments they do for a potential glimpse at the future.
