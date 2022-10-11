Pride of the Minuteman Marching band first place in class, third place overall at Elkhorn Invitational

LEXINGTON — The Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band competed at the Elkhorn Sounds of Excellence Marching Invitational and earned first place in Class A and third place overall on Saturday, Oct. 8.

For the Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band, it is their second time attending the Elkhorn event. In the past the first competition for the band had been the Links Marching Contest at Lincoln High School.

“The Elkhorn Sounds of Excellence is a joint effort of the high Schools in the Elkhorn Public Schools district. It is meant as a celebration of high achievement in marching band and an opportunity for bands to receive valuable insights in the week before the Nebraska State Marching event,” according to the Midwest Marching website.

The competition at the event was stout, Lexington was one of the Class A bands, while there were several Class AA bands, including several from Lincoln and Omaha. The band this year numbers around 185 members.

Another distinguishing factor for Lexington, they march all of their students from every grade level. Some of the larger bands have separate ensembles for their freshmen, who don’t march with the sophomores, juniors and seniors.

Lexington started off with a preliminary performance in the afternoon, with the chance to perform in the finals later in the evening if they did well enough. Lexington was able to make it to the final round of performances during the evening, performing under the lights for the finals.

“The band received a superior rating at both prelims and finals. I was excited for the band when they announced the finals list,” said LHS band director Sarah Ernst, “We felt very proud of all the hard work they'd done, and I was very impressed with the band to see them step up and perform.”

When asked about the comments from the judges, Ernst said, “All of the judges’ comments were very helpful and attainable goals for the rest of our season.”

“One comment that stood out to me was for our lovely vocal soloist. The percussion judge was amazed by her talent and even thought it was a sample patch,” Ernst said, “I also would like to give attention to our two tuba players, they received a few compliments from the judges on our strong tuba sound.”

In practice this week the band directors plan to look at several small details that the students can fix. Ernst also said they will work to clean up the drill and make the adjustments that were mentioned in the judges’ tapes.

When asked if they would add anything to the show after their first performance, Ernst said they may add a visual or two at the end of the show for added effect.

The band will now take this week to prepare for the Lincoln Public Schools Marching Band Invitational, hosted at Seacrest Field on Saturday, Oct. 15. The band will perform at 2:15 p.m., with awards being announced at 6:30 p.m.

The last competition the band will perform in this year will be in the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest at the west festival site at Kearney High School on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The marching band is performing “Thrones,” this year, a four movement show visually and musically inspired by “Game of Thrones,” the HBO epic, based on the novel series “A Song of Ice and Fire,” written by George R.R. Martin.

The show was composed by Michael Pote and features an innovative percussion book designed by David Reeves, it also features “Funeral Music for Queen Mary” and “When I am Laid in Earth” by Purcell in different movements.

The first movement will feature the introduction of the Queen, which is a chosen member of the color guard.

The second movement is percussive and aggressive, meant to symbolize conflict or battle, according to the show notes. The third movement is slower and will feature a flute solo and likely be a moment for a color guard feature.

The last movement has a sweeping and triumphant sound to close out the show.