Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band earns superior award at NSBA state competition

LEXINGTON — The Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band earned a superior, the highest award possible, during the Nebraska State Band Masters Association Marching Band Contest at Kearney High School on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Lexington High School band director Spencer Hansen said that he felt the band’s performance at NSBA was the best of the year. He said the students were locked in and marched well, he added that the students felt happy with their performance as well.

Chad Scharff, LHS band director said during the short practice week they added some new visuals to the last movement of the show. The directors also had the band focus on their feet and their sense of timing within each movement.

Scharff said the color guards performance during state was “one of the finest,” he had seen during the year. He complimented color guard director Melissa Welch, who writes their drill after the band receives theirs at the start of the year.

When asked about improvement they saw from band camp in August to their last performance in late October, Hansen said he felt the individual marching of the students was the most improved. Students took pride in how they marched and how they presented themselves.

New band director Sarah Ernst said she felt like the band played better as a group ensemble over the months of practice.

Ernst played clarinet with the University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s marching band for two years before becoming a drum major for her final year.

Ernst was asked about her impressions of her first year as a band director at Lexington; she said that it is a lot of difference between seeing the field as a performer and as a director. She said the big picture is much clearer as a director and it is easier to see mistakes and help to fix them.

Each year the band has a different makeup of students and grade levels, Hansen said this past year there were a large number of seniors who graduated, but he saw many students, even from those he might not have expected, step up their performance.

A major change this year for the band was the installation of field turf at the LHS football field. Scharff said he cannot put into words how much of an aid it is and will be to the band.

All marching competitions LHS takes part in is on field turf, which takes some getting used to after marching on a natural grass field. Now with the field turf, the band practiced on it every day and got a better feel for the surface and the markings.

In closing, Hansen thanked the Lexington community for their support, noting that many people take pride in the band’s performance.

He said there were several former band members who came to the Elkhorn and Lincoln shows and there were a large number of Lexington residents at the NSBA competition in Kearney, cheering on the band.

The Lexington marching band concludes a successful season, having earned a superior rating, first place in their class and third place overall at the Elkhorn Marching Invitational on Oct. 8.

The next weekend the band took part in the Lincoln Public School Marching Band Invitational, where they also earned a superior rating.

This year the band numbered 176 students and the drum majors were Molly Dowling, Alondra Arreaga, Tucker Knauss and Katherine Martinez.

The marching band performed “Thrones,” this year, a four movement show visually and musically inspired by “Game of Thrones,” the HBO epic, based on the novel series “A Song of Ice and Fire,” written by George R.R. Martin.

The show was composed by Michael Pote and features an innovative percussion book designed by David Reeves, it also features “Funeral Music for Queen Mary” and “When I am Laid in Earth” by Purcell in different movements.

The first movement featured the introduction of the Queen, which is a chosen member of the color guard. The band played off field to start the movement before swinging around to face the stands for the first major crescendo of sound.

The second movement was percussive and aggressive, meant to symbolize conflict or battle, according to the show notes. The third movement is slower and featured a flute solo and a highlighted moment for the color guard.

The last movement featured a sweeping and triumphant sound, culminating in the “Queen” taking her throne at the end of the show.